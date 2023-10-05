Deal coincides with online savings events, in-club sampling and holiday activation

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam's Club is helping shoppers prepare for the holidays with the best Plus membership offer of the year. With a focus on value and convenience during the holiday season, Sam's Club is also launching two online savings events with exciting items that include early shopping hours on deals for Plus members.

Sam's Club Offers Biggest Savings of the Year on Plus Membership

"Our ambition is to create a membership experience that demonstrates the value Sam's Club provides to shoppers every day," said Scott Ludwig, vice president of membership, Sam's Club. "And we're offering an incredible value with our October membership promotion by giving shoppers access to our Plus membership at its lowest price of the year just in time for the holiday shopping season."

Membership Savings: Sam's Club is unveiling savings throughout the month, beginning with an impressive membership offer from Oct. 5 through Oct. 15. Plus memberships will be available for new members for $55, regularly $110, for the first year of membership, while Club memberships will be available for new members only $15 (a $35 savings). Both offers are redeemable in clubs and online.1

Sam's Club Plus members have access to free shipping on most items, free curbside pickup, 2% back in Sam's Cash™ on qualifying purchases – up to $500/year, and free select generic prescriptions.2 Members with existing Club memberships can upgrade to Plus and receive $20 off their purchase of $40 or more, redeemable in-club only.3

Additionally, Plus members who are approved for a Sam's Club credit card during the membership event and make $30 in Sam's Club purchases within 30 days of approval will receive a $50 statement credit, while approved Club members receive a $30 statement credit.4

Early Access to Savings: As part of its new savings events, Sam's Club is offering online early access to new and existing Plus members, allowing them to shop online two hours early each day of the Flash Savings Event, as well as two-hour online early access on the first day of the Super Savings Event.

Flash Savings Event: From Oct. 6-9, Sam's Club will host its online Flash Savings Event, giving members access to daily offers on housewares, beauty, toys, tech, and more. Daily offers begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Oct. 6, with two-hour online early access available for Plus Members every day of the event. Items include:

Super Savings Event: On Oct. 10-12, Sam's Club will launch its online Super Savings Event with over $11,000 in savings on more than 100 top brands. The event begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Oct. 10, with two-hour online early access available for Plus members on the first day of the event. Items include:

Halloween Party in the Club: Sam's Club is celebrating Halloween in clubs across the country with trick-or-treating and fall-inspired samples. On Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 5 p.m. local time, members and their children are encouraged to wear costumes and collect treats from more than 10 candy stations set up around the club. Additionally, members will be able to sample new food items.

"October at Sam's Club is packed with member offers and spectacular fun," said Ludwig. "There's so much excitement in our clubs this time of year, and we're celebrating the start of the holiday season with a Halloween party for our youngest fans. It's just one of the many ways we're celebrating membership this season."

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 40th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com and interact with Sam's Club on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

