OrkaTV and Vibe announce a new way for advertisers to reach premium FAST channel viewers

New Partnership Connects Thousands of Vibe's Advertisers to Over 3,000 FAST Channels in OrkaTV's Streaming TV marketplace.

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrkaTV, the leading marketplace for Streaming TV, and Vibe, the all-in-one TV ad platform, today announced a partnership to bring performance advertising to Streaming TV. For the first time, Vibe enables advertisers to drive brand awareness, measure the impact of their campaign on website traffic, retarget web visitors on TV, and track lower-funnel product conversions.

Vibe drives thousands of performance advertisers to the Orka Ads Marketplace, where OrkaTV connects them to its vast marketplace featuring 3,500 premium, FAST linear channels. This will allow advertisers to reach a wider audience on Streaming TV while accurately measuring the effectiveness of their campaigns, ultimately delivering meaningful ROAS (return on ad spend).

"We are excited to partner with Vibe to bring performance advertising to our inventory of 3,500 FAST channels," said Mike Woods, CEO and Founder of OrkaTV. "This partnership will give advertisers a new way to reach a large and engaged audience and enables us to offer the FAST channels we work with another way to monetize their great content."

"We are thrilled to partner with Orka TV. Vibe was one of the first CTV ad platforms to unapologetically champion FAST channel audiences as the performance marketing goldmine they really are," says Vibe co-founder Arthur Querou. "Today, FAST channel viewership has almost tripled what it was just a few years ago and OrkaTV is perfectly positioned to help our clients reach highly targeted audiences at a fraction of the cost of other high-profile AVOD streaming services. We can't wait to get started."

For advertisers interested in running performance advertising campaigns on Streaming TV, please contact OrkaTV or Vibe for more information.

About OrkaTV

OrkaTV is the leading Streaming TV marketplace. We monetize over 3,500 FAST channels, generating 35B Ad Requests/Month, and growing. Our marketplace consists of high quality FAST channels, watched on televisions, delivering an engaging, traditional TV experience, without popups or skipping. OrkaTV is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Contact: marketing@orka.tv

About Vibe.co

Founded in 2021 by Arthur Querou and Franck Tetzlaff, Vibe.co is an all in one TV Ad Platform empowering marketers of all sizes to advertise on TV with a powerful, easy-to-use, self-serve ad platform.Vibe.co is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Contact: marketing@vibe.co

