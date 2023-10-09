Spatial Business Systems Appoints Colby Manwaring as Strategic Advisor

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Business Systems LLC ("SBS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent design software to utilities and other critical network infrastructure providers, announced today that Colby Manwaring has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor.

Dennis Beck, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SBS, commented, "We are looking forward to working with Colby to drive growth in the coming years. His technical expertise and industry experience will be valuable in delivering excellent service to our customers. Colby will be an invaluable resource to support SBS's exciting growth trajectory."

"I am pleased to join the team at SBS and look forward to contributing to the Company's growth. I am eager to work closely with the exceptional team at SBS to continue its track record of innovation and growth. SBS is well positioned to further enhance its market position and deliver compelling value to its utility and engineering customers," said Mr. Manwaring.

Mr. Manwaring brings extensive experience from his career in water and environmental software, notably as the former CEO of Innovyze, a multinational infrastructure analytics software company acquired by Autodesk in 2021. His leadership at Innovyze led to significant global expansion and established the company as a leader in smart water analytics software solutions. His strategic vision and execution have been instrumental in driving organic and inorganic growth, fostering strategic alliances, and achieving commercial success in his previous roles.

Mr. Manwaring holds a BS and MS in Civil Engineering from Brigham Young University.

ABOUT SPATIAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS LLC

SBS is a leading provider of intelligent design software and spatial data integration solutions to many of the world's largest utilities and infrastructure firms across North America, Europe and Australia. The Company's suite of vertical-focused software supports the engineering and design of critical network infrastructure assets, creating real-world models that are used to manage workflows, facilitate collaboration and standardize design rules. SBS provides its software solutions to over 200 enterprise customers and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Media Contact: Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

212‐521‐4800 / 917-842-1127

