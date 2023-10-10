Asthma Education for All: American Lung Association Reveals Newly Updated Interactive Asthma Course

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association announced that it updated its free Asthma Basics online course with the most current information about asthma, with more videos and interactive and gamified features.

Asthma Basics is a free interactive course offered in English and Spanish that can be accessed online or provided as an in-person or virtual live workshop. Just last year, the Lung Association had more than 5,400 people enroll in the Asthma Basics course.

"Asthma Basics encourages better asthma management by highlighting what asthma is, symptoms and triggers, types of asthma medication, asthma action plans and how to respond to a breathing emergency," said Cindy Trubisky, MS Ed, AE-C, Senior Director of asthma programs for the American Lung Association. "The course includes accessible information about asthma, so it is appropriate for people living with asthma, as well as parents, healthcare professionals and providers, teachers and others who may work with people who have the disease. It is truly a one-of-a-kind course that will keep learners engaged from start to finish."

Asthma Basics is designed for anyone, but is especially helpful for school and child-care personnel, including school nurses and sports coaches; community health workers, allied health professionals and educators; community health center and clinic patients; adults with asthma and their family/caregivers; and parents and caregivers of children with asthma.

The recent redesign of this course includes updated content, more videos, added features to make it more personalized and interactive, divided the content from one large module into three topic-specific modules, includes "choose your own adventure" style scenario activities and gamified learning. This program has also been approved for 1.0 contact hour of Continuing Medical Education.

Learn more and take the free Asthma Basics course at Lung.org/Asthma-Basics.

