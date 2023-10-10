Beacon Healthcare Systems and Sonder Health Plans Launch Utilization Manager module

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems , leaders in compliance, appeals and grievances, enrollment, and SDoH solutions, has partnered with Sonder Health Plans to launch a Utilization Manager module ideal for local and regional health plans looking to improve or automate the UM process while improving quality and compliance.

Beacon Healthcare Systems, leaders in compliance, appeals and grievances, enrollment, and SDoH solutions for payers, has hired Dave Meyer, a 20-year healthcare risk adjustment veteran as its new SVP Risk Management & Quality. (PRNewswire)

Beacon Healthcare Systems is known for solving problems for clients and has partnered with several plans including Blues plans to launch products such as Beacon Enrollment Manager, a Supplemental Benefits / SdoH module, and a Quality Management Module. Beacon has also introduced new technology with clients to solve redundancy and quality issues.

Beacon Healthcare Systems is especially pleased to partner with Sonder because the CEOs of both companies recognize that the right foundation of automation and technology are critical within a complex healthcare landscape. Suzanna Roberts, CEO of Sonder Health Plans, has also served as Chair for Beacon's annual VIP Forum/Beacon Summits.

"As a Georgia-exclusive health plan, it is Sonder's mission to develop impactful programs that address the needs of local communities and ensure our members are receiving the right level of care," said Roberts. "Our partnership with Beacon Healthcare Systems provides the infrastructure to best support our needs for scalability, compliance, quality, and performance."

About Sonder Health Plans

Sonder Health Plans is an Atlanta-based insurer, offering personalized Medicare Advantage plan options to the people of Georgia. The company aims to improve the overall health of its members through innovative offerings that make healthcare simple, personal and affordable. Sonder is committed to becoming a valued and trusted partner through high-touch service based on improved access and responsiveness to member needs. For more information on Sonder, visit www.sonderhealthplans.com .

About Beacon Healthcare Systems. Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable innovative SaaS technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals and grievances, compliance, enrollment, supplemental benefits or SDoH, and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn when looking for a trusted, experienced partner that can help them reduce costs, grow revenue, and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a wholly owned subsidiary in India. Beacon is hiring! beaconhcs.com/careers

