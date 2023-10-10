b.well Connected Health & CLEAR Target 'Portal-itis' with Strategic Partnership Advancing Privacy, Convenience & Security for Healthcare Consumers

Integration Provides a Unified Digital Identity Across Healthcare Organizations, Helping Consumers Retrieve Health Data, Schedule Care, and Access Services Without Repetitive Logins.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health, the leading platform for unified consumer experiences, has announced a strategic partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company. With the integration of b.well's consumer-centric healthcare solutions and CLEAR's identity verification technology, healthcare organizations will be able to conveniently engage consumers, helping them securely retrieve their health data, schedule care, and access healthcare services, without repetitive logins.

b.well connected health (PRNewswire)

The partnership aligns with both companies' dedication to consumer-centric healthcare solutions, setting a new industry standard. It will provide a unified digital identity across multiple healthcare organizations, thus empowering these institutions to create open, secure networks powered by consumer-consented data.

Both b.well and CLEAR are highly regarded for their commitment to digital privacy and security. Notably, b.well was an early integrator of identity-proofing solutions into its consumer health platform, allowing it to incorporate verified demographics for enhanced security and patient data matching. The integration between b.well and CLEAR will further strengthen these security measures by leveraging advanced technology and backend identity authentication, which involves cross-referencing attributes on a user's government-issued identification and a selfie. This is especially advantageous for those managing healthcare information for their families, providing a safe and efficient way to handle sensitive information.

"Our partnership with CLEAR is more than just a technological alliance; it's a leap toward alleviating 'portal-itis,' a friction point for consumers to access their information. We are introducing a unified, federated identity solution that simplifies the consumer experience while providing robust data security, " said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. "For too long, navigating healthcare has been a maze of logins and fractured data. We're tearing down these barriers. We aim to make healthcare as convenient as every other aspect of our digital lives and believe everyone should be able to manage their health from one place and only have to log in once. That's the future we're building, and it starts today."

"CLEAR is on a mission to make experiences safer and easier. In healthcare, that means we're putting you in control of your medical information with a single sign-on account that you can access with the snap of a selfie – no forms, fax machines, or multiple logins required," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "We're excited to partner with b.well to bring this seamless, secure experience to patients nationwide."

To learn more about b.well's partnership with CLEAR, join b.well's CEO, Kristen Valdes, and CLEAR's Head of Healthcare, David Bardan, for a fireside chat at HLTH (booth 2035) on Tuesday, October 10th at 10:30 am PST.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is on a mission to solve healthcare's fragmentation problem. b.well's scalable, FHIR-based platform unifies all healthcare data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering healthcare organizations to offer experiences where consumers can create longitudinal health records, receive proactive, n-of-1 health insights, and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their loved ones. Our white-labeled solution integrates within existing digital systems, enhancing technology investments and ensuring consumers are the heart of every interaction. Learn more at icanbwell.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE b.well Connected Health