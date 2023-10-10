Colle McVoy Named Adweek's 2023 Agency of the Year

Stagwell (STGW) agency recognized as the hottest midsized shop in the country

First time a national award has been won by a Minneapolis agency in 27 years

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based creative agency Colle McVoy (part of the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network) announced it has won the prestigious Midsize Agency of the Year award from Adweek, the American trade publication covering the advertising, marketing and media industries. The honor recognizes advertising agencies setting the standard for where the industry is heading in 2024. It's the first time a Minneapolis-based agency has earned the honor in nearly 30 years.

It's the first time a Minneapolis -based agency has earned the honor in nearly 30 years.

"For nearly 90 years, reinvention has been at our core, but we've never experienced a year quite like this," said Christine Fruechte, chief executive officer, Colle McVoy. "This award recognizes our unique model, distinctive approach to creativity, business results and, ultimately, our award-winning culture focused on our people and clients."

Colle McVoy is the agency of record for this new era of brand building. It transformed its operational model, reset its capabilities, became a Certified B Corporation and created powerful, connected ideas. These changes have helped it attract blue-chip clients like HARIBO, La-Z-Boy and CRAFTSMAN, leading to significant growth, along with unprecedented employee and client NPS ratings.

"Our unique mix of capabilities means we can connect the dots across a brand's entire ecosystem," said Jessica Henrichs, president, Colle McVoy. "We have felt the momentum, and we understand the advantage to us and to our clients of being a perfectly midsized, Midwestern agency built to solve problems in this complex time."

Earning Adweek's Midsize Agency of the Year award was also due in part to Colle McVoy's ability to creatively reach audiences in diverse and distinct ways. In addition to the creative, strategy, brand experience and creative technology practices, the agency has doubled down on its key points of difference by significantly growing its media, PR, data science and design practices, allowing teams to get to outsized, culturally relevant ideas faster.

"We don't have a creative 'signature' because the work isn't about us. It's about our brands and the mindset of their audiences. None of our work looks the same, and we love that," said Henrichs. "At any agency the work is a reflection of the culture, and we're a culture that celebrates individuality and ingenuity."

Another major factor in Colle McVoy's selection as Agency of the Year is its recent B Corp Certification, marking a commitment to creating positive social and environmental change. The rigorous process included numerous policy and program changes.

"We have always believed in using business as a force for good," said Fruechte. "We see our B Corp Certification as a starting point for our future. It's a commitment to our people, our culture and our clients that we will work to be even better tomorrow than we are today."

Colle McVoy is part of Stagwell and its Constellation network.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy, Adweek's 2023 Midsize Agency of the Year, is a full-service creative agency that builds enduring relationships between forward-thinking brands and people. A Certified B Corp backed by an award-winning culture, Colle McVoy applies boundless creativity in times of rapid change to question the status quo, invent new methods and blaze paths to unchartered territories. Our client list includes some of the world's most recognized brands, and our innovative culture has been named a Best Place to Work by Ad Age, Outside magazine and the Star Tribune. For more information, visit collemcvoy.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at stagwellglobal.com.

Front L-R: John Doyle, Gina Gray, Dustin Black, Christine Fruechte, Steve Knapp, Jessica Henrichs, Missy Mans, Gil MuiñosBack L-R: Jamie Moran, Paul Lammert, Ed Bennett, Kristin Woxland, Dave Fransen, Sue Hagstrom (PRNewswire)

Colle McVoy is a full-service creative agency within the Stagwell network that leads brands to their next. (PRNewswire)

