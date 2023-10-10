Natural Psychedelic Drug Development Company Filament Health Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for Filament Health, a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company.

Filament Health has hired 5W to lead media relations efforts and leverage its wide array of contacts across healthcare, mainstream media, and investor-facing media while broadening brand awareness and targeting the U.S. and other North American markets to educate consumers and the media about psychedelics.

"Filament selected us due to our team's ability to create and execute communications plans that succeed in this multi-dimensional world," said 5WPR Co-CEO Matthew Caiola. "Many don't realize the sheer volume of research that is being conducted on psychedelics. This is a unique opportunity for us as an agency to be at the forefront of this burgeoning industry which includes helping our clients navigate product stories, public health messaging, government restrictions, clinical trials, and many other factors."

"We partnered with 5W because we trust in their ability to tell Filament's story and to bring awareness to the potential that natural psychedelics hold for millions of people suffering from mental health conditions," said Ben Lightburn, CEO of Filament Health.

Filament Health has FDA approval for clinical trials at leading research institutions including UCSF and UCLA, studying the effects of PEX010—Filament's botanical psilocybin drug candidate—for mental health conditions such as methamphetamine use disorder and depression, as well as a large network of revenue-generating licensing agreements.

As the company advances and the psychedelics space continues to explode with growth as more states advance further legislation around the topic, 5W will support more upcoming breakthrough new releases and partnership announcements.

From being tasked with communicating complex messages to various audiences to building brands across multiple market sectors, 5W gets results. The agency helps clients navigate the complex landscape of business communications in the digital age by strengthening reputation, positioning executives as thought leaders, communicating with key constituents, building brand awareness, showcasing next-level innovations, and managing shareholder expectations.

About Filament Health

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates. Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

