Viatris to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Smith, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula also will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 7 to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 800.274.8461 or 203.518.9783 for international callers (Conference ID: VTRSQ323). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale. In 2022 alone, we supplied high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We have the ability to touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

