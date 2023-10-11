Beond Airlines Takes Flight as the World's First Premium Leisure Airline

The new airline unveiled its first aircraft in the unique Beond livery and perfectly appointed cabin with events in Malé and Dubai

Passenger flights begins in November from Munich , Zurich and Riyadh

New routes were announced to Milan and Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new airline took flight today, as Beond — the world's first premium leisure airline — unveiled its sophisticated and unique aircraft livery. With events in Malé, Maldives attended by dignitaries, investors, supporters and employees, and at a global media event broadcast online and in-person in Dubai, the airline showcased its first aircraft, an Airbus A319 seating 44 passengers in a luxurious all lay-flat configuration.

The first aircraft for Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline. (PRNewswire)

Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline takes delivery of first aircraft.

"Welcome to Beond. Our aim is simple: to fly our customers to the most unique and unspoiled destinations where they can release their inner explorer on the most memorable vacation of their lives," said Tero Taskila, CEO of Beond, and a founder. "Today is but the beginning of our vision for our customers, embodied by this beautiful aircraft — inside and out. We could not be more pleased to showcase it in Maldives, our home, and Dubai. We wish especially to thank the government of Maldives and our supporters there, the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, and SIMDI Group — each of whom believed in our vision for a new airline in Maldives. Our team will do its best to bring tourists to this beautiful nation."

Beond's inaugural flights are scheduled for November 2023, with the Riyadh inaugural departing November 9, the Munich inaugural departing November 15, and the Zurich inaugural departing November 17. Between today and the scheduled service launch, early bird customers have chartered the aircraft to experience the Maldives. In addition, the airline announced new routes from Milan and Dubai, beginning in late March 2024.

Beond will fly a fleet of state-of-the-art Airbus A320-family aircraft in a unique luxury, lay-flat configuration, bringing passengers to Maldives from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. This first Beond aircraft will be on display at the Dubai Air Show in mid-November. Additional Airbus aircraft will join the Beond fleet in late 2023 and early 2024.

About Beond

Beond is the world's first premium leisure airline offering unique and tailored experiences for today's modern travellers.

