Grand Opening of the October 2023 Global Sources Consumer Electronics and Electronic Components Shows

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sources Exhibitions October 2023 shows in Hong Kong open today. The first phase, running from today until October 14, features seven major themed halls including Computers & Accessories, Audio & Video, Outdoor Electronics, Auto Electronics, Gaming, Commercial Electronics, and Electronic Components.

This show phase brings together about 2200 high-quality suppliers in 4,073 booths, from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and India, exhibiting a total of more than 150,000 electronic and related products. A special branded section features more than 80 companies from the Greater Bay Area in the consumer electronics industry, as well as high-quality OEM factories.

Global Sources Consumer Electronics is one of the world's leading consumer electronics sourcing exhibitions. It brings together high-quality OEM/ODM suppliers from China and the rest of Asia, providing a one-stop sourcing destination for medium- and large-scale international buyers of consumer electronics, computers and accessories, e-sports products, automotive and outdoor electronics, A/V equipment, and components, among others. It promotes the newest, hottest, uniquely designed products through specialized zones and comprehensive online and offline promotion. It is the trade show where cutting-edge technologies in consumer electronics make their way into the market.

The concurrent Global Sources Electronic Components hosts a wide range of components, semi-finished batteries and power equipment, connectors, and product application solutions, such as communications equipment, computers, consumer electronics, smart home, industrial control, and automotive electronics.

Hu Wei, Global Sources CEO, said: "In an environment that is constantly changing, Global Sources is always at the forefront of international trade, dedicated to connecting top-tier suppliers with buyers from around the world, promoting the development of the consumer electronics industry, and taking the lead in pre-emptively providing for new developments in the e-sports and audio industries, while also showcasing a large number of new products, new technologies, and new processes, continuously improving the sourcing and service experience."

E-sports extravaganza highlighting emerging trends

At the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, e-sports debuted as a demonstration event. This year, at the Hangzhou Asian Games, e-sports has been included as an official competition, attracting attention from the entire gaming industry and society at large. As e-sports continues to gain traction in the global entertainment industry, it has sparked rapid growth in related industries and hardware technologies. Global Sources recognizes this trend and has strategically introduced a dedicated gaming and e-sports hall at the Consumer Electronics show. Located in Hall 2, it showcases a comprehensive range of gaming consoles and accessories, e-sports equipment, VR gaming equipment, home entertainment products, and more. Alongside the extensive display of e-sports and gaming products, the show will feature specialized zones and onsite activities such as e-sports product launches, immersive experience zones, battle zones, mobile gaming zones, and e-sports rooms. These scenario-based specialized zones are designed to create an energetic e-sports atmosphere and elevate the immersive sourcing experience for buyers.

OWS Headphone Products Make a Splash

In addition to emerging industries, the quality and functions of traditional audio products are constantly innovating and upgrading. The more than 600 booths in the audio product exhibition area at Global Sources Consumer Electronics feature excellent-quality audio products that excel in terms of technology, design, and user experience, including headphones, Bluetooth speakers, professional-use audio products, home audio systems, wires and accessories. Among these, OWS (Open Wearable Stereo) type headphones are set to make a big impression. This solution, which does not send sound waves through the wearer's bones but through the air to obtain a more natural listening experience, compared to the traditional in-ear wearable listening solutions, offers a better user experience and has attracted the keen attention and pursuit of on-site buyers.

Outdoor Electronic Products Stay Hot

Since the pandemic, people's enthusiasm for outdoor activities has continued to rise. Coupled with the formation of the "micro-travel" ecology, the outdoor electronics exhibition area in Hall 3 is a welcome feature of the show for many buyers. This exhibition area has 300 booths, featuring portable audio and video products with excellent mobility, personal transportation and entertainment systems, as well as professional outdoor camping equipment. There are also e-bikes, skateboards, children's entertainment, water entertainment products and more. The area includes up a personal transporter test-drive zone for product trials and demonstrations.

Next-Gen Components Zone

Electronic components are core to electronic products. The Next-Gen Components Zone in Hall 9 focuses on the latest products from semiconductor and chip solutions providers, displaying various types of electronic components widely used in automotive, industrial, robotics, smart living, wearables, and medical application scenarios, providing a window into the building blocks of the most important future trends.

Onsite Conference Program

This year's Global Sources Consumer Electronics conference program includes expert-led seminars on topics including The Future of eSports: Emerging Trends and Opportunities, Approaching Generative AI – Uplift Your Business Competitiveness, The Development of New Sourcing Management, Advancing Carbon Neutrality and Sustainability Development, Navigating the EU Market: Overcoming Barriers to Cross-Border Expansion and other hot topics, inviting well-known expert speakers for in-depth sharing.

Hybrid Model

The show will also feature an online exhibition, which offers live streaming services for overseas buyers unable to attend the event in person. Overseas buyers can virtually exchange name cards with exhibitors via Video on Demand.

