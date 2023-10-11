Guidance Celebrates Winning Optimizely’s 2023 Commerce Partner of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidance, a full-service ecommerce agency driving business for retailers, brands, and manufacturers, announced today that it has been named the Commerce Partner of the Year North America winner at Opticon 2023, presented by Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP). Optimizely helps companies worldwide orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience, and experiment across all customer touchpoints.

"Commerce is a broad topic at Optimizely, and one partner has stood out in 2022. Delivering B2C, B2B, B2B2C, D2C, and Marketplace solutions for our clients," said Diane Schmidt, VP Partner Development, Americas at Optimizely. "This partner delivered services for the very first client who purchased ALL Optimizely products including an innovative endless isle for a major retailer in the pandemic with millions of product and pricing variants."

This annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners among Optimizely's global network of more than 700 partners for their exceptional work empowering merchants to build, innovate, and grow their businesses. The winning partner is a top driver of Commerce Cloud adoption and has successfully implemented data-driven digital commerce solutions that resulted in sustained ecommerce growth for our mutual clients.

"Guidance is extremely honored to be selected as the Commerce Partner of the Year," said Jason Meugniot, CEO of Guidance. "The Guidance team has extensive experience in the enterprise commerce space and we are proud to showcase our excellence through this recognition. With Guidance's CIO, Jon Provisor, and Director of Partnerships, Edward Gaug managing the partnership with Optimizely, we've been able to build an incredibly valuable relationship."

Out of 11 total categories whose applicants were evaluated by a panel of Optimizely employees and executives, Guidance was specifically recognized for providing revolutionary solutions and services for brands like Dovetail , an innovative furniture business, supplying thousands of retailers and interior designers across North America, Valvoline , the largest oil change service providers in the United States, and Rio Grande , one of the largest B2B suppliers in the jewelry-making industry.

Dovetail partnered with Guidance to migrate their website to Optimizely and developed custom integrations for ERP, PIM, and DAM solutions. Their brand refresh included a reimagined user experience that also supports the creation of white-label sites for their vendors. These sites provide an infinite aisle product presentation, customer-specific pricing, and an intuitive site architecture.

Additionally, Valvoline partnered with Guidance to upgrade their legacy website to Optimizely Digital Experience Platform CMS and integrate business priorities like store location, online reputation management, and digital coupon functionality.

Featuring Guidance, Opticon 2023 highlights the most successful and forward-thinking partners and offers 11 unique categories of partner awards, honoring partners that are true advocates for both Optimizely and our joint customers.

About Guidance

Guidance is an industry-leading ecommerce agency dedicated to growth-oriented mid-market and enterprise brands and manufacturers in both B2C and B2B with groundbreaking industry practices in development, commerce strategy, mobile optimization, UI/UX, design, and system integration. Guidance lives and breathes digital by designing, developing, and delivering growth-oriented commerce solutions for brands. To learn more about Guidance, visit guidance.com .

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints. Optimizely has 700+ partners and nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, Toyota, and Vodafone, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue, and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com .

