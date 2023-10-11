MACDERMID ENTHONE INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS APPOINTS HUI HUI KIW AS Vice President, ASIA

Kiw to ascend into new role, being the first woman to hold the title in company history

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, today announced that Hui Hui Kiw has been appointed to the role of Vice President Asia as of October 1, 2023. In her new role, Kiw will oversee all aspects of the company's strategy in the region, including sales, marketing, technical service, technology applications development and customer service. She is the first woman to hold this role in MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions history.

Kiw has been with MacDermid Enthone for over 18 years, focusing on supervision of sales, technical support, product application development, automotive, OEM, and business development. Kiw's depth of experience in the industry has provided her with professional insights into all aspects of the business while being close to our customers, to make her an effective leader shaping the future of the industry. In her new role, Kiw will continue to focus on our customers, our industry, and markets we serve as we lead them to a profitable sustainable future.

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role," said Kiw. "I have been fortunate to work with an amazing team at MacDermid Enthone, who have all supported me throughout my career. It is a pleasure to work with this team and our partners to further enhance MacDermid Enthone offerings and solutions for our customers in Asia. I am proud to represent women in leadership positions and inspire more women to pursue their career goals."

Kiw will report directly to Richard Lynch, Sr. Global Vice President. Gordon Tindle will transition to Senior Advisor, MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions until the end of 2024, when he retires after 35 years of meaningful contributions to the company. Gordon first joined the organization as a Technical Sales Representative at Enthone UK Ltd, progressing to various management roles in the Industrial, PCB and Electronic Materials segments before becoming the Youngest UK Managing Director in the company's history. Following the merger of MacDermid and Enthone, Gordon has led the combined Asia business. Kiw has been working with Tindle for several years to expand MacDermid Enthone's presence and reputation in the Asian market, delivering exceptional results and customer satisfaction.

"The entire MacDermid Enthone family is grateful to Gordon Tindle for his many years of service to our organization," said Rich Lynch, Senior Global Vice President. "We are fortunate to have someone of Hui Hui Kiw's extensive experience step up to lead the ever-growing team in Asia. Kiw is a proven leader, a business and science visionary, and a role model for women in our industry. She has demonstrated her ability to grow our business in the Asian market and deliver value to our customers and stakeholders across the globe."

ABOUT MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions

Established in 1922, MacDermid Enthone Inc. d/b/a MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions is a global market leader specializing in manufacturing chemical compounds for all surface finishing applications. Its product range includes new innovative solutions that meet the demands of the dynamic surface finishing industry and changing customer requirements, providing sustainable technologies, and enhanced technical support. MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions is a business unit of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), a diversified specialty chemicals company with businesses that supply a broad range of solutions to enhance the products people use every day. For more information visit: MacDermidEnthone.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Eliza Garry | eliza.garry@829llc.com

