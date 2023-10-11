Wellcare's Expanded 2024 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Offerings Bring Enhanced Value and Affordability to Members

Wellcare will offer 23 newly designed plans as well as new Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans, accepting all dual eligible beneficiaries

New in 2024, Wellcare Spendables™ debit card will allow pre-loaded funds to be used across 55,000 nationwide retailers in 37 states

Wellcare to offer Medicare Advantage plans to 37 states and 102 Prescription Drug Plans nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare, the Medicare brand and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today it will expand its wide range of Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) offerings during the 2024 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), beginning Oct. 15, 2023. This includes the addition of Delaware and expansion into 21 new counties, increasing its total Medicare Advantage footprint to 37 states and 1,808 counties. Wellcare will also now offer the 23 newly designed plans as well as new Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP), accepting all dual eligible beneficiaries, and introduce a Wellcare Spendables™ debit card that will allow pre-loaded funds to be used across 55,000 nationwide retailers in 37 states.

"Centene's Medicare footprint has grown in the past several years, and we are proud to continue offering Wellcare's Medicare Advantage products now in 37 states, including the newest state of Delaware," said Chief Executive Officer of Medicare for Centene, Rich Fisher, Wellcare's parent company. "We are committed to serving our communities, members, brokers and partners with exceptional healthcare solutions by offering a wide range of comprehensive products that support our members' whole health. The investments and innovations we've made like our Wellcare Spendable card will make things simpler and more affordable for our members."

Expanded Footprint and Plan Offerings

For 2024, Wellcare will be offering plans to more than 52 million eligible beneficiaries, accounting for 80% of eligible beneficiaries in 37 states. More than 1.5 million beneficiaries are currently enrolled in an Wellcare Medicare Advantage plan.

In addition to Delaware, Wellcare also added 21 new counties in four markets: California, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Washington. Wellcare will offer 23 newly designed plans as well as new D-SNP, accepting all dual eligible beneficiaries, even those who are not cost-share protected in Alabama; Arkansas; Florida; Georgia; Kentucky; Louisiana; Michigan; Mississippi; North Carolina; New Mexico; Ohio; Oklahoma; Texas and Wisconsin.

Wellcare's 2024 MA Plans:

Wellcare D-SNP members have access to additional support designed to provide help to make everyday needs like food, utilities and Part D prescriptions more affordable. Members may use their Wellcare Spendables on multiple benefits. Depending on their plan, benefits may include over-the-counter products; cost-share assistance for dental, vision and hearing; healthy food groceries from a variety of nationwide retailers; rent/utility assistance; and pay at the pump gasoline.

All plans cover Telehealth for many in-network key services at a no out-of-pocket cost to a member.

Most plans offer dental, inclusive of preventive services members need most. Many plans offer several enhanced services such as vision coverage and fitness benefits to cover the more comprehensive care members may need.

Express Scripts will be Wellcare's pharmacy benefits manager for 2024, bringing increased value to members to provide quality at the lowest cost. Current members will be notified of actions they need to take to continue using this service in the fall.

For 2024, preferred retail pharmacy networks will include Walgreens, CVS and select grocers. A robust network is expected with more than 60,000 total pharmacies.

Wellcare's MA New Strategic Partners:

Georgia , Missouri , South Carolina , Washington and select areas of Texas . This alliance leverages Wellcare's proven MA distribution capabilities and Mutual of Omaha's broad market brand synergy. Ten (10) co-branded preferred provider organization (PPO) plans will be serviced by Wellcare across the five states – Wellcare Mutual of Omaha No Premium (PPO) and Wellcare Mutual of Omaha Low Premium (PPO). A new strategic alliance between Wellcare and Mutual of Omaha will offer co-branded plans in five states:and select areas of. This alliance leverages Wellcare's proven MA distribution capabilities and Mutual ofbroad market brand synergy. Ten (10) co-branded preferred provider organization (PPO) plans will be serviced by Wellcare across the five states – Wellcare Mutual of Omaha No Premium (PPO) and Wellcare Mutual of Omaha Low Premium (PPO).

Wellcare also announced it will serve as the exclusive Medicare Advantage partner for The American Legion , the nation's largest veterans organization, comprised of nearly 2 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the country. Through the multi-year partnership, Wellcare will serve as the exclusive MA partner, connecting Medicare-eligible veterans, their spouses and the greater military community with innovative products and solutions that complement the benefits eligible veterans receive through their Veterans Affairs healthcare. Wellcare and The American Legion will also host joint events at Legion Posts nationwide and virtually to connect and educate about opportunities for MA Plans.

2024 Medicare PDP Highlights:

Three plans will be offered across all 50 states and the District of Columbia .

On average, monthly premiums for the Value Script plan will be among some of the lowest offered by Wellcare at less than $1 , with 16 states offering $0 premiums. More than 500,000 existing members will experience lower cost-sharing in 2024 due to formulary improvements.

100% of all plans will feature a $0 Tier 1 benefit for prescriptions filled at preferred pharmacies.

PDP plans will continue offering preventive vaccines for $0 and insulins for $35 maximum per month.

The 2024 Medicare AEP begins on Oct. 15, and continues through Dec. 7, 2023. Most plans purchased during AEP are effective Jan. 1, 2024. For more details about Centene's MA and Medicare PDP, visit www.WellcareNow.com.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

'Ohana Health Plan, a plan offered by WellCare Health Insurance of Arizona, Inc.

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

Our plans use a formulary.

Washington residents: Health Net Life Insurance Company is contracted with Medicare for PPO plans. "Wellcare by Health Net" is issued by Health Net Life Insurance Company.

Washington residents: "Wellcare" is issued by Wellcare of Washington, Inc.

Washington residents: "Wellcare" is issued by WellCare Health Insurance Company of Washington, Inc.

"Wellcare" is issued by WellCare Prescription Insurance, Inc.

For Louisiana D-SNP members: As a Wellcare HMO D-SNP member, you have coverage from both Medicare and Medicaid. You receive your Medicare health care and prescription drug coverage through Wellcare and are also eligible to receive additional healthcare services and coverage through Louisiana Medicaid. Learn more about providers who participate in Louisiana Medicaid by visiting www.myplan.healthy.la.gov/en/find-provider or https://www.louisianahealthconnect.com. For detailed information about Louisiana Medicaid benefits, please visit the Medicaid website at https://ldh.la.gov/medicaid and select the "Learn about Medicaid Services" link. To request a written copy of our Medicaid Provider Directory, please contact us.

Notice: TennCare is not responsible for payment for these benefits, except for appropriate cost sharing amounts. TennCare is not responsible for guaranteeing the availability or quality of these benefits. Any benefits above and beyond traditional Medicare benefits are applicable to Wellcare Medicare Advantage only and do not indicate increased Medicaid benefits.

For Indiana D-SNP prospective enrollees: For detailed information about Indiana Medicaid benefits, please visit the Medicaid website at https://www.in.gov/medicaid/

Arizona D-SNP plans: Contract services are funded in part under contract with the State of Arizona.

New Mexico (NM) Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) Members: As a Wellcare by Allwell D-SNP member, you have coverage from both Medicare and Medicaid. Medicaid services are funded in part by the state of New Mexico. NM Medicaid benefits may be limited to payment of Medicare premiums for some members.

Louisiana D-SNP prospective enrollees: For detailed information about Louisiana Medicaid benefits, please visit the Medicaid website at https://ldh.la.gov/medicaid or https://www.louisianahealthconnect.com. To request a written copy of our Medicaid Provider Directory, please contact us.

Wellcare by Allwell (HMO and HMO SNP) includes products that are underwritten by Superior HealthPlan, Inc. and Superior HealthPlan Community Solutions, Inc.

Wellcare (HMO and HMO SNP) includes products that are underwritten by WellCare of Texas, Inc., WellCare National Health Insurance Company, and SelectCare of Texas, Inc.

Please contact your plan for details.

Other Pharmacies/Physicians/Providers are available in our network.

