The CMA CGM Foundation supports American Red Cross disaster relief efforts with $1,000,000 donation

As disasters increase in frequency and intensity, annual pledge helps ensure capacity to respond immediately

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross recognizes the CMA CGM Foundation, headquartered in Marseille, France, for its pledge of $1,000,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief and providing logistics services free of charge, the CMA CGM Foundation helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the U.S.

Through its pledge, the CMA CGM Foundation will provide financial and logistical support to the American Red Cross. (PRNewswire)

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year — mobilizing a team every eight minutes on average — providing relief, comfort and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives. As large disasters like wildfires, tornados and hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, donations from ADGP members continue to fuel Red Cross readiness and build response capacity in times of crisis.

ADGP members pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when needed. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment's notice — offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support, and resources to aid in recovery — while also helping prepare people and communities for future disasters.

Through its pledge, the CMA CGM Foundation will provide financial and logistical support to the Red Cross. CMA CGM Group has created a special task force to be on standby to respond to emergency requests from the Red Cross. This task force will place all CMA CGM Group assets at the disposal of the Red Cross, including ships, trucks and warehouses, to facilitate relief efforts in the event of a disaster.

"ADGP members like the CMA CGM Foundation are vital to our lifesaving mission, enabling us to respond with essential food, shelter and comfort at a moment's notice," said Gail McGovern, president, and CEO of the American Red Cross. "Disasters can strike anytime and anywhere, and the generosity of forward-thinking partners like the CMA CGM Foundation helps us to prepare communities nationwide for emergencies and ensures we stand ready to care for those in need when the unthinkable happens."

Tanya Saadé Zeenny, President of the CMA CGM Foundation, said, "Since launching its Containers of Hope program in 2012, the CMA CGM Foundation has played a key role in facilitating the transport of humanitarian supplies. The Foundation is now committed to supporting the Red Cross in its disaster relief efforts in the United States. We will mobilize the expertise and assets of the entire CMA CGM Group, including our flagship U.S. service American President Lines and CEVA Logistics, to transport Red Cross emergency supplies as close as possible to where they will be needed."

Donations from ADGP members also support basic needs for families affected by home fires — which comprise the bulk of Red Cross response efforts — and help ensure the Red Cross can continue educating people nationwide about disaster preparedness so they can cope with crises in their communities when the unthinkable happens.

About the CMA CGM Foundation

Established in 2005, the CMA CGM Foundation is chaired by Tanya Saadé Zeenny. It is committed to working for "Education for All", has supported since its inception close to 400 projects, which have benefited tens of thousands of children. With its focus on humanitarian and societal challenges facing many countries, it has also run the Containers of Hope operation since 2012. Thanks to this massive transport operation, major humanitarian organizations are able to ship equipment for humanitarian relief at no cost via the CMA CGM Group's lines.

Learn more at https://cmacgm-group.com/en/foundation

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Red Cross