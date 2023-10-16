VRBO AND OLYMPIC LEGEND SHAUN WHITE KICK OFF SNOW-BOOKING SEASON WITH PRIVATE MOUNTAIN EXPERIENCE

Save the Date: An Entire Mountain is Bookable for Just $12.60/night on October 27, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow-filled adventures are calling as private vacation rental brand Vrbo® unveils the ultimate winter escape: an entire ski resort and luxury cabin in the mountains of Utah where the only other person you'll see on the slopes is your personal snowboard guide, five-time Olympic legend Shaun White.

Booking this once-in-a-lifetime winter experience from Vrbo includes a stay at The Boulders, a five-star contemporary ski-in/ski-out Vrbo cabin nestled along Southern Utah’s steepest and deepest ski and snowboard resort, Eagle Point Resort. (PRNewswire)

Starting October 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. EDT, seize the chance to book this exceptional experience for you and up to 14 friends for just $12.60 per night — a tribute to Shaun's signature move, the Double McTwist 1260. This exclusive reservation covers a four-day/three-night stay from January 29 to February 1, 2024, and is only available on Vrbo.1 To secure your spot, be the first to request a booking at www.vrbo.com/3645645.

Melanie Fish, Vrbo's travel expert, stated, "Vrbo specializes only in private vacation rentals, so we're driving, or skiing, home the point with the ultimate private escape. This once-in-a-lifetime stay includes a luxury ski-in/ski-out cabin, an entire mountain and ski resort to yourselves, and 1:1 time with none other than the Olympic legend himself, Shaun White. Plus, every guest will walk away with $100 in OneKeyCash – rewards they could have earned had they booked this Vrbo as a One Key member."

Your Private Mountain Playground

Imagine waking up to breathtaking mountain views, crisp alpine air, and a perfect powder day shredding the slopes on your own private mountain. Your basecamp: The Boulders, a five-star contemporary ski-in/ski-out Vrbo cabin nestled along Southern Utah's steepest and deepest ski and snowboard resort, Eagle Point Resort. The sleek mountaintop escape includes a fireplace, soaking tub, eight-person bunk room and game room for après-ski evenings together playing ping pong, air hockey, and darts. The best part? You can literally step out of your back door and onto the slopes.

The real game changer: You'll have the entire ski and mountain resort at your disposal for two full days. No lift lines, no crowded trails — just you, your group, and the majestic mountain terrain. The reservation includes all lift fees, skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing passes, rental equipment, and mountain ski hosts. Guests will also have access to the resort's bar and grill and other on-site amenities, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Meet Your Personal Coach: Shaun White

The highlight of this exclusive booking is the chance to receive private snowboarding lessons from three-time gold medalist and the best-known snowboarder in the world, Shaun White. Start a terrain park session with the King of the Halfpipe, or simply spend a day lapping and gnarring alongside The Red Zeppelin. As a special bonus commemorating the experience, the stay comes with $5,000 worth of boards, gear, and merch from Shaun's namesake snowboard and outerwear line, WHITESPACE.

Find Your Winter Wonderland

For those unable to secure this extraordinary reservation, Vrbo offers a plethora of perfectly snowy private properties in ski destinations across the country. Act quickly, though; ski and snowboard season is already in full swing, with top destinations such as Park City, Utah; Squaw Valley, Calif.; and Breckenridge, Keystone, and Copper, Colo., in high demand. Vrbo recommends the week of October 16 as the best time to book for ski season to ensure guests have the finest selection of homes and availability for their winter trips.

Travelers can save on ski trips with One Key, the first loyalty program from a major online vacation rental platform. Guests earn OneKeyCash on stays — including The Boulders — that can be redeemed on thousands of private vacation homes around the world.

For more information visit www.Vrbo.com or download the Vrbo app today. For the latest news from Vrbo, bookmark the Expedia Brands Newsroom.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo (pronounced Ver-boh) introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, offering private vacation homes with exceptional traveler experiences around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

1 Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Eagle Point.

Booking this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from Vrbo also comes with private access for you and your group at Eagle Point Resort for two days of skiing and snowboarding and the chance to receive private snowboarding lessons from three-time gold medalist and the best-known snowboarder in the world, Shaun White. (PRNewswire)

