BBB Industries to Host Visitors at AAPEX Booth in Las Vegas

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB Industries will attend the 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Product Exposition (AAPEX) Show on October 31 – November 2, 2023, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Those who plan to attend the show can stop by Booth #1425 to learn more about the latest products and advancements in the auto industry.

BBB highlights sustainably manufactured products at AAPEX booth #1425 in Vegas, "State of the Art in Sustainable Parts."

Featuring the booth theme, "The State of the Art in Sustainable Parts," BBB will showcase its sustainably manufactured products such as brake calipers, alternators, and starters, hydraulic and electric (EPS) power steering products, and turbochargers.

In addition to the AAPEX booth, BBB will have information on Women in Auto Care, an Auto Care Association community supporting women in the industry. Kim Nolan, BBB's senior vice president – traditional sales, is the Auto Care Woman of the Year. In addition, Tanya Hunt, BBB's commercial project manager is the Auto Care Champion of the Year. Both will be available to help women learn more about becoming active in the automotive industry.

Our sales and marketing team will also be available at Booth #1425 to answer questions about our sustainably manufactured auto parts.

WHO: BBB Industries, a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy markets



WHAT: AAPEX Auto Show – Booth #1425



WHEN: October 31 – November 2, 2023 | 9 am – 5 pm (PDT)



WHERE: Venetian Place, Las Vegas, NV

About BBB Industries

BBB Industries, LLC is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TerrePower is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage and solar markets across both North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in the greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas areas. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information. To find out more about TerrePower, visit https://www.bbbind.com/terrepower.

SOURCE BBB Industries