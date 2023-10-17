Software Enabled Flash Support Announced for New Hardware Module Samples

Software-Enabled Flash Helps Developers Optimize Flash Storage for Every Application

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, new hardware module samples delivered by KIOXIA America, Inc. support the Linux Foundation's vendor-neutral Software-Enabled Flash Project (SEF). Built for the demanding needs of hyperscale environments, Software-Enabled Flash technology helps hyperscale cloud providers and storage developers maximize the value of flash memory.

Hosted by the Linux Foundation and co-founded by KIOXIA, SEF is an open source, global collaboration project enabling the broad adoption of software-defined flash to benefit the storage developer community. New hardware module samples being delivered by KIOXIA are putting SEF into the hands of developers, allowing developers and customers to effectively evaluate the capabilities of software-enabled flash storage for their specific applications.

"We are very pleased to see the first hardware samples with support for the Linux Foundation's Software-Enabled Flash technology being delivered by KIOXIA," said Mike Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of projects for the Linux Foundation. "This open source community project launched last year and delivers a revolutionary new way to make flash storage devices software-defined."

"KIOXIA is proud to deliver samples of the first 32 terabyte software-defined flash storage hardware device in an E1.L form factor supporting the Linux Foundation Software-Enabled Flash Project," said Scott Stetzer, vice president, technology, of the Memory and Storage Strategy Division for KIOXIA America, Inc.

The Linux Foundation's Software-Enabled Flash Project offers several levels of membership and participation. To learn more, including how to get involved, contribute, or become a member, please visit www.softwareenabledflash.org .

