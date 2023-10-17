Uberall Marks a Decade of Innovation and Paves the Way for the AI-Powered Customer Connection Era

Uberall Marks a Decade of Innovation and Paves the Way for the AI-Powered Customer Connection Era

BERLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberall, the global trailblazer in location marketing, celebrates a decade of groundbreaking innovation while unveiling the awaited Fall release that ushers in a new era of AI-driven location-based growth.

In this latest release, Uberall introduces a game-changing platform enhancement, featuring cutting-edge AI-powered features set to redefine how local businesses connect with their customers. Here are the key highlights of Uberall's Fall 2023 Release:

Meet the Message Assistant: Your ultimate solution for supercharging customer engagement through the magic of conversational intelligence. The newly unveiled Message Assistant taps into a vast array of knowledge sources to deliver rich, precise, and captivating responses across various messaging platforms, from Google and Facebook to Instagram and web chat. It harnesses the power of information by expanding the chatbot knowledge base beyond location data to new horizons including website frequently asked questions, inventory, help articles and much more ensuring top-notch customer interactions. Moreover, it boasts expanded language support, enabling to effortlessly converse with customers in over 100 languages, no setup required, making multilingual interactions a breeze.

Meet the Review Assistant: Your new trusty companion for managing online reviews with ease. The new review assistant excels in providing creative, context-sensitive, and linguistically spot-on responses with unmatched speed and efficiency. This AI-driven marvel simplifies response creation, offering suggestions that solve creative fatigue helping brands respond to hundreds of reviews in a unique way. It takes into account the review's sentiment, rating, business particulars, customer insights, and even the review's language, enabling the generation of tailor-made responses with a single click.

Florian Huebner, the CEO and co-founder of Uberall, reflects on this significant moment, saying, " "A decade ago, we embarked on a simple mission: to connect consumers with local businesses and empower them to thrive in their communities. It's been a journey that leaves me both humbled and excited for what comes next. At Uberall, we're all dedicated to harnessing the power of AI. We created an intelligent platform layer deeply integrated with our infrastructure and its unique ecosystem position. It already leverages our data expertise and user-friendly interfaces and empowers clients to intuitively supercharge their efficiency and capabilities – and overall boost their performance. Our AI vision focuses on enhancing every customer interaction and unlocking our clients' full potential. It's all about scaling authentic customer relationships"

The Uberall AI vision will set the future standard of location marketing with improved consumer experience and stronger performance of location-driven growth strategies.

About Uberall

Uberall , helps the world's most innovative multi-location businesses stay relevant, competitive, and profitable, by using digital technology to win clicks online and feet offline.

The Uberall location marketing platform powers the entire customer journey from online discovery, to store visit, to recommendation and repeat purchase.

Uberall, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has more than 400 employees and services over 1,850 multi-location businesses across 170 countries.

