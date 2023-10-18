2023 World Wenzhounese Conference has brought nearly $10 billion of investment to Wenzhou

WENZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn:

Recently, the 2023 World Wenzhounese Conference was held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang. Nearly 1,000 Wenzhounese from all around the world, along with people caring about the development of Wenzhou, gathered together to participate in the celebration.

A total of 59 major projects were formally signed during this conference, injecting nearly $10 billion of investments into Wenzhou. The conference also set up the "World Wenzhounese Public Welfare Charity Fund" and the "Wenzhou Private Investment Fund". These initiatives are dedicated to advancing public welfare and charitable endeavors within Wenzhou.

Mayor Zhang Zhenfeng of Wenzhou emphasized the indispensable role that Wenzhou natives play in the city's development. He expected that the world's Wenzhounese could work together to polish the city as a shining golden signboard. Wu Jing, the vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, addressed the fact that the World Wenzhounese Conference has been firmly grasping the theme of "fellowship and development" for 20 years. The conference formed a vivid picture of the integration and development of Wenzhounese at home and abroad.

Wenzhou, a port city in East China's Zhejiang province, is renowned for its thriving private economy. It is understood that there are 2.45 million Wenzhounese distributed all over the world. Among them, there are 1.75 million Wenzhounese doing business all over the country and nearly 700,000 overseas Chinese Wenzhounese distributed in more than 130 countries and regions in the world.

The World Wenzhou People Conference was first held in 2003 and has since evolved into a vital platform for Wenzhou natives worldwide to connect, build relationships, and collaborate on developmental endeavors.

View original content:

SOURCE haiwainet.cn