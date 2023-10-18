ANCESTRY LAUNCHES PARENTAL TRAITS INHERITANCE; BRINGING A DEEPER UNDERSTANDING OF WHICH PARENT'S DNA HAS THE MOST INFLUENCE ON THEIR OFFSPRING'S UNIQUE DNA MAKEUP

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always felt like you share your mother's love of early mornings or your ability to nap anywhere from your dad? Starting today, it will be possible to prove where those similarities come from. Ancestry ®, the global leader in family history, has launched a new feature in AncestryDNA® Traits that can show which parent influenced one's personal traits without a parent having to take a test*. AncestryDNA + Traits now includes 43 traits with more planned for the coming months.

Whether it's physical traits you can see or behavioral and personality traits you can't, DNA holds even more information than many people realize. Using science and data from AncestryDNA Surveys, AncestryDNA® Traits allows people to discover their unique traits and attributes influenced by their DNA*, such as:

*NEW* [Dancing] Just in time for the beginning of the holiday season Ancestry has launched a new trait that indicates whether or not people have a genetic predisposition to enjoy dancing.

*NEW* [Spicy Food ] Always reaching for the chili sauce? There's a new trait to determine enjoyment of spicy cuisine.

Introvert or Extrovert: Dread family gatherings? Or looking forward to the holiday season? You can find out why with this trait.

Picky Eater: A picky eater? It's not all your fault, your genetics hold some of the blame.

Tolerating Dairy: Love ice cream, but hate the consequences? Traits can reveal how your genetics affect your tolerance to dairy.

Risk Taking : Whether you're the first in line at a theme park, or rather watch from the ground. Traits can shed light on how prone you are to taking risks.

Sun Sneezing: Achooo! Around 18% to 35% of people feel like sneezing when suddenly exposed to bright light. Are you one of them?

Crista Cowan, Corporate Genealogist at Ancestry said, "We are excited to play a part in helping people gain a deeper understanding of who they are and their connection to their family through advances like Parental Traits Inheritance. We know that people around the world share the common human experience of being more 'like' one parent in some parts of their physical and emotional make-up. We hope this ignites more meaningful conversations and deeper bonds among families everywhere."

Ancestry has the largest consumer DNA network in the world and is a pioneer in consumer DNA. The 43 AncestryDNA traits currently available are: Alcohol flush, asparagus odor, birth weight, bitter sensitivity, caffeine intake, cilantro aversion, cleft chin, dancing, earlobes, earwax type, eye color, facial hair fullness, finger length, freckles, hair color, hair strand thickness, hair type, heart rate recovery, introvert or extrovert, iris patterns, male hair loss, morning or night person, muscle fatigue, omega-3, oxygen use, picky eater, remembering dreams, risk taking, skin pigmentation, sprinting, sun sneezing, sweet sensitivity, taking naps, tolerating dairy, spicy food, umami sensitivity, unibrow, vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, and wisdom teeth.

*The Parental Inheritance Trait may not yet be available for some customers.

Access to Parental Traits Inheritance* requires an AncestryDNA kit and an Ancestry subscription, including the new AncestryDNA Plus™ subscription available now for $29.99 for 6 months on Ancestry.com.

About Ancestry ®

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 40 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 23 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

