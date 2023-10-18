SAP Announces Q3 2023 Results

in € millions, unless otherwise stated; based on SAP group results from continuing operations
- Cloud revenue up 16% and up 23% at constant currencies
- Current cloud backlog of €12.3 billion up 19% and up 25% at constant currencies
- IFRS cloud gross profit up 21%, non-IFRS cloud gross profit up 21% and up 28% at constant currencies, supported by the expansion of cloud gross margin
- IFRS operating profit up 11%, non-IFRS operating profit up 10% and up 16% at constant currencies
- SAP reaffirms 2023 outlook
WALLDORF, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Christian Klein, CEO: "Our Q3 results are yet another proof point that we have entered the next phase of our transformation. We accelerated cloud growth across our portfolio and significantly expanded our cloud gross margins. Our strong focus on innovation, including our latest SAP Business AI capabilities, ensure SAP's continued resiliency in the face of tough macroeconomic conditions and increasing geopolitical tensions."
Dominik Asam, CFO: "Our Q3 results demonstrate strong execution and the resilience of our business, including sustained cloud growth in spite of persisting macro headwinds. Also, we carefully balance growth and profitability at all times. In combination, this allows us to boost our bottom-line with the aim to achieve double-digit operating profit growth this year."
All figures in this statement are based on SAP group results from continuing operations unless otherwise noted. See section (M) Discontinued Operations.
Financial Performance
Group results at a glance – Third quarter 2023
IFRS
Non-IFRS1
€ million, unless otherwise stated
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
∆ in %
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
∆ in %
∆ in %
Cloud revenue
3,472
2,986
16
3,472
2,986
16
23
Thereof SAP S/4HANA Cloud revenue
914
546
67
914
546
67
77
Software licenses
335
406
–17
335
406
–17
–14
Software support
2,872
3,016
–5
2,872
3,016
–5
–1
Software licenses and support revenue
3,208
3,422
–6
3,208
3,422
–6
–2
Cloud and software revenue
6,679
6,408
4
6,679
6,408
4
9
Total revenue
7,744
7,476
4
7,744
7,476
4
9
Share of more predictable revenue (in %)
82
80
2pp
82
80
2pp
Operating profit (loss)
1,724
1,557
11
2,278
2,075
10
16
Profit (loss) after tax from continuing operations
1,272
839
52
1,687
1,240
36
Profit (loss) after tax²
1,272
547
>100
1,687
1,263
34
Earnings per share - Basic (in €) from continuing operations
1.09
0.75
45
1.45
1.10
32
Earnings per share - Diluted (in €) from continuing operations
1.08
0.75
44
Earnings per share - Basic (in €)²
1.09
0.57
91
1.45
1.12
30
Earnings per share - Diluted (in €)²
1.08
0.57
90
Net cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations
1,124
887
27
Free cash flow
865
513
69
Number of employees (FTE, September 30)
106,495
106,912
0
1
For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement.
2
From continuing and discontinued operations.
Group results at a glance – Nine months ended September 2023
IFRS
Non-IFRS1
€ million, unless otherwise stated
Q1–Q3
2023
Q1–Q3
2022
∆ in %
Q1–Q3
2023
Q1–Q3
2022
∆ in %
∆ in %
Cloud revenue
9,965
8,348
19
9,965
8,348
19
22
Thereof SAP S/4HANA Cloud revenue
2,453
1,422
72
2,453
1,422
72
77
Software licenses
927
1,149
–19
927
1,149
–19
–17
Software support
8,651
8,916
–3
8,651
8,916
–3
–1
Software licenses and support revenue
9,577
10,065
–5
9,577
10,065
–5
–3
Cloud and software revenue
19,542
18,413
6
19,542
18,413
6
9
Total revenue
22,739
21,456
6
22,739
21,456
6
8
Share of more predictable revenue (in %)
82
80
1pp
82
80
1pp
Operating profit (loss)
3,885
4,088
–5
6,211
5,429
14
19
Profit (loss) after tax from continuing operations
2,399
2,468
–3
4,189
3,508
19
Profit (loss) after tax2
4,671
1,382
>100
6,243
3,522
77
Earnings per share - Basic (in €) from continuing operations
2.07
2.17
–5
3.60
3.05
18
Earnings per share - Diluted (in €) from continuing operations
2.05
2.16
–5
Earnings per share - Basic (in €)2
4.13
1.49
>100
5.53
3.08
80
Earnings per share - Diluted (in €)2
4.09
1.48
>100
Net cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations
4,284
3,653
17
Free cash flow
3,423
2,662
29
Number of employees (FTE, September 30)
106,495
106,912
0
1
For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement.
2
From continuing and discontinued operations.
Financial Highlights1
Third Quarter 2023
Current cloud backlog grew by 19% to €12.27 billion and was up 25% at constant currencies. SAP S/4HANA current cloud backlog was up 58% to €4.20 billion and up 66% at constant currencies.
In the third quarter, cloud revenue was up 16% to €3.47 billion and up 23% at constant currencies, mainly driven by the growth of SAP's combined SaaS and PaaS portfolio, which was up 19% and up 26% at constant currencies. SAP S/4HANA cloud revenue was up 67% to €914 million and up 77% at constant currencies.
Supported by a few major transactions, software licenses revenue decreased by 17% to €335 million and was down 14% at constant currencies. Cloud and software revenue was up 4% to €6.68 billion and up 9% at constant currencies. Services revenue was flat at €1.07 billion and up 4% at constant currencies. Total revenue was up 4% to €7.74 billion and up 9% at constant currencies.
The share of more predictable revenue increased by 2 percentage points to 82% in the third quarter.
Cloud gross profit was up 21% (IFRS) to €2.53 billion, up 21% to €2.56 billion (non-IFRS), and up 28% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud gross profit growth was supported by a strong increase in cloud gross margins. IFRS cloud gross margin was up 2.9 percentage points to 72.7%, non-IFRS cloud gross margin up 2.9 percentage points to 73.7% and up 2.9 percentage points at constant currencies.
IFRS operating profit increased 11% to €1.72 billion. Non-IFRS operating profit was up 10% to €2.28 billion and up 16% at constant currencies. The increase was supported by the resilience of our on-premise business as well as continued operational discipline, which overcompensated the negative impact of an accelerated amortization of capitalized sales commissions related to the on-premise business (see section (O) Capitalized Cost from Contracts with Customers – Costs of Obtaining Customer Contracts).
IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 45% to €1.09. Non-IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 32% to €1.45. The effective tax rate was 27.8% (IFRS) and 27.1% (non-IFRS).
Free cash flow in the third quarter increased by 69% to €865 million. While payments for taxes and share-based compensation increased, the positive development was driven by SAP's profitability, improvements in working capital and lower payments for capex and leasing. For the first nine months, free cash flow was up 29% to €3.42 billion.
Share Repurchase Program
On May 16, SAP announced a new share repurchase program with an aggregate volume of up to €5 billion and a term until December 31, 2025. As of September 29, SAP had repurchased 7,190,252 shares at an average price of €125.49 with a purchased value of approximately €902 million under the program.
Business Highlights
In the third quarter, customers around the globe continued to choose "RISE with SAP" to drive their end-to-end business transformations. These customers included ADAC, Alnatura, BC Hydro, Bobst Mex, Constellium, Graybar, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, LG Electronics, LG Energy Solution, PUMA, Siemens Healthineers, and University of Leeds.
BMW Group, Celltrion Healthcare, City of Vancouver, Schneider Electric, Toll Group, and UPL Limited went live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud in the third quarter.
Atria, elobau, Leanin' Tree, Northstar Clean Technologies, PERSSA, Phoenix Global, Tait International, and Ziegler Holding chose "GROW with SAP", a new offering helping midsize customers adopt cloud ERP with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.
Key customer wins across SAP's solution portfolio included: Accenture, Adobe, BVG (Berlin public transport), Ecovacs, freenet DLS, Fressnapf, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Hyundai Motor Company / Kia, Jollibee Foods Corporation, Lenovo, RICOH, Salling Group, and thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.
Ducati Motor Holding, Gilead Sciences, Hunkemöller, The KaDeWe Group, Swiss Federal Railways, and SCOTT Sports went live on SAP solutions.
In the third quarter, SAP's cloud revenue performance was particularly strong in APJ and EMEA and solid in the Americas region. Brazil, India, and the Netherlands had outstanding cloud revenue growth while Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland performed particularly strong.
On July 4, 2023, SAP was informed that Standard and Poor's (S&P) upgraded its credit rating to A+ from A, citing SAP's sound cloud transition execution, its track record of deleveraging quickly and its high cash generation.
On July 18, SAP announced the next step in its commitment to deliver Business AI that is relevant, reliable, and responsible with strategic investments in three leading generative AI companies. The investments in Aleph Alpha, Anthropic, and Cohere reinforce SAP's open ecosystem approach to AI, leveraging the best technology to embed AI across SAP's portfolio.
On August 29, SAP announced that Gina Vargiu-Breuer has been appointed to the Executive Board of SAP as Chief People Officer and labor director, effective from February 1, 2024. She will succeed Sabine Bendiek, who will be leaving the company at her own request upon the end of her term on December 31, 2023.
On August 29, SAP and Google Cloud announced an expanded partnership to help enterprises harness the power of data and generative AI. The companies will combine their integrated open data cloud using the SAP Datasphere solution with Vertex AI to launch new generative AI-powered industry solutions starting with automotive and to introduce new capabilities to help customers improve sustainability performance.
On September 1, SAP announced the appointment of Walter Sun as Global Head of Artificial Intelligence. Sun joined SAP from Microsoft where he served as vice president of Copilot Applied Artificial Intelligence for business applications.
On September 7, SAP and LeanIX GmbH announced that SAP has entered into an agreement to acquire LeanIX, a leader in enterprise architecture management (EAM) software. The planned acquisition is expected to help SAP expand its business transformation portfolio, giving customers access to the full suite of tools required for continuous business transformation and facilitating AI-enabled process optimization. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
On September 26, SAP announced Joule, a natural-language, generative AI copilot. Joule will be embedded throughout SAP's cloud enterprise portfolio, delivering proactive and contextualized insights from across the breadth and depth of SAP solutions and third-party sources.
Segment Results at a Glance
SAP's reportable segment showed the following performance:
Applications, Technology & Services1
Q3 2023
€ million, unless otherwise stated
(Non-IFRS)
Actual
Currency
∆ in %
∆ in %
Constant Currency
Cloud revenue – SaaS2
2,448
17
24
Cloud revenue – PaaS3
558
39
46
Cloud revenue – IaaS4
186
–20
–16
Cloud revenue
3,192
17
24
Cloud gross profit – SaaS2
1,750
18
26
Cloud gross profit – PaaS3
473
48
55
Cloud gross profit – IaaS4
70
1
–3
Cloud gross profit
2,292
23
30
Segment revenue
7,460
3
9
Segment profit (loss)
2,666
18
24
Segment margin (in %)
35.7
4.3pp
4.4pp
1
Segment information for comparative prior periods were restated to conform with the new segment composition.
2
Software as a service: SaaS comprises all other offerings which are not shown as PaaS and IaaS.
3
Platform as a service: PaaS primarily includes SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Signavio.
4
Infrastructure as a service: A major portion of IaaS comes from SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud.
In the third quarter, segment revenue in AT&S was up 3% to €7.46 billion and up 9% at constant currencies, primarily due to strong cloud revenue growth, which was supported by SAP S/4HANA as well as Business Technology Platform. Operating Expenses of the segment decreased by 3% and increased by 2% at constant currencies, resulting in a segment margin of 35.7% and 35.8% at constant currencies. This implies a growth of 4.3 percentage points and 4.4 percentage points at constant currencies compared to the third quarter of the prior year.
Cloud Performance
Q3 2023
Q1–Q3 2023
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
(non-IFRS)
Actual
∆ in %
∆ in %
Actual
∆ in %
∆ in %
Current Cloud Backlog
Total
12,269
19
25
12,269
19
25
Thereof SAP S/4HANA
4,199
58
66
4,199
58
66
Cloud Revenue
SaaS1
2,727
16
23
7,827
20
22
PaaS2
558
39
46
1,561
43
46
IaaS3
186
–20
–16
577
–18
–17
Total
3,472
16
23
9,965
19
22
Thereof SAP S/4HANA
914
67
77
2,453
72
77
Cloud Gross Profit
SaaS1
2,016
17
24
5,688
20
23
PaaS2
473
48
55
1,316
49
53
IaaS3
70
1
–3
219
–11
–11
Total
2,558
21
28
7,222
23
26
Cloud Gross Margin (in %)
SaaS1 (in %)
73.9
0.6pp
0.7pp
72.7
0.2pp
0.4pp
PaaS2 (in %)
84.7
5.0pp
5.0pp
84.3
3.8pp
3.9pp
IaaS3 (in %)
37.4
7.9pp
4.6pp
37.9
3.0pp
2.4pp
Total
73.7
2.9pp
2.9pp
72.5
2.1pp
2.3pp
1
Software as a service: SaaS comprises all other offerings which are not shown as PaaS and IaaS.
2
Platform as a service: PaaS primarily includes SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Signavio.
3
Infrastructure as a service: A major portion of IaaS comes from SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud.
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
Business Outlook
Financial Outlook 2023
For 2023, SAP continues to expect:
- €14.0 – 14.2 billion cloud revenue at constant currencies (2022: €11.43 billion), up 23% to 24% at constant currencies.
- €27.0 – 27.4 billion cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2022: €25.39 billion), up 6% to 8% at constant currencies.
- €8.65 – 8.95 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (2022: €7.99 billion), up 8% to 12% at constant currencies.
- A share of more predictable revenue of approximately 82% (2022: 79%).
- Free cash flow of approximately €4.9 billion (2022: €4.4 billion).
- An effective tax rate (IFRS) of 28.0% to 32.0% (2022: 32.0%) and an effective tax rate (non-IFRS) of 26.0% to 28.0% (2022: 29.6%).
While SAP's 2023 financial outlook is at constant currencies, actual currency reported figures are expected to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations as the Company progresses through the year. See the table below.
Currency Impact Assuming September 2023 Rates Apply for 2023
In percentage points
Q4 2023
FY 2023
Cloud revenue growth
–5pp to –3pp
–4pp to –2pp
Cloud and software revenue growth
–4pp to –2pp
–4pp to –2pp
Operating profit growth (non-IFRS)
–4pp to –2pp
–5pp to –3pp
Non-Financial Outlook 2023
SAP continues to focus on three non-financial indicators: customer loyalty, employee engagement, and carbon emissions.
In 2023, SAP continues to expect:
- a Customer Net Promoter Score of 8 to 122.
- an Employee Engagement Index to be in a range of 76% to 80%.
- Net carbon emissions of 0kt, meaning the Company will be carbon neutral in its own operations.
Additional Information
The full Q3 2023 Quarterly Statement can be downloaded from: https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2023-q3-statement.
This press release and all information therein is preliminary and unaudited. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Performance Measures
For more information about our key growth metrics and performance measures, their calculation, their usefulness, and their limitations, please refer to the following document on our Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/performance-measures
Webcast
SAP senior management will host a financial analyst conference call on Wednesday, October 18th at 11:00 PM (CEST) / 10:00 PM (BST) / 5:00 PM (EDT) / 2:00 PM (PDT). The conference will be webcast on the Company's website at https://www.sap.com/investor and will be available for replay. Supplementary financial information pertaining to the third quarter results can be found at https://www.sap.com/investor.
