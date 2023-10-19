Dalmore Group to Sponsor CFA LA Annual Portfolio Conference Alongside Blackrock, Invesco And More

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalmore Group , the leading broker-dealer for Reg A and CF financing, will sponsor and speak at the 2023 annual Portfolio Conference hosted by the CFA Society of Los Angeles. The gathering will take place on October 26, 2023 at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel.

Dalmore Group (PRNewswire)

As one of the West Coast's most prominent conferences for institutional investors, the summit will also bring together sponsors including Blackrock, Invesco, State Street, Principal Asset Management and more.

Dalmore Group Chairman Etan Butler will take the stage for a panel alongside North Capital, Shinnecock Partners and Landa to discuss fractionalization of high value assets.

"The vast and largely untapped private capital market dwarfs public equity markets and provides substantial opportunity for fractionalization of assets," said Dalmore Chairman Etan Butler. "Dalmore has brought order to that market by providing the technology and strategy to bridge the gap between issuers, institutions and investors."

Dalmore's panel discussion will explore how fractionalization can solve the often inadequate delivery structures for many alternative assets. These addressable markets are substantial: $1.7T+ in art; $340B+ in jewels and gems; $80B+ in collectibles; and $113T+ in real estate.

The panel will also discuss the application of Reg A securitization to traditional financial assets and the capital markets landscape for Reg A offerings.

More information and registration for the conference can be found at: https://www.cfala.org/i4a/pages/index.cfm?pageid=6333

During the weekend prior to Portfolio Conference, Dalmore will also be headlining Los Angeles' Investment Week 2023 with Butler delivering the summit's opening keynote address.

Learn more about Dalmore at: dalmorefg.com

About Dalmore Group

Dalmore Group is the preeminent broker-dealer specializing in Reg A, CF and D financing. The Dalmore platform, which helps companies raise capital online at scale, has helped more than 1,000 companies raise a total of over $1B in capital. Learn more about how Dalmore Group is leading the way for primary issuance and secondary market trading of private securities at dalmorefg.com and keep up to date on the latest company news with Dalmore Group's LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter accounts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dalmore Group