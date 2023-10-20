Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2023 Third-Quarter Earnings

Q3 Results Highlighted by Sustained Core Deposit Growth, Expansion of CET1 Capital, and Strong Credit Quality

2023 Third-Quarter Highlights:

Earnings per common share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.35 , flat from the prior quarter, and were lower by $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. Excluding the after tax impact of Notable Items, adjusted earnings per common share were $0.36 .

Net interest income increased $22 million , or 2%, from the prior quarter, and decreased $36 million , or 3%, from the year-ago quarter.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) decreased $4 million from the prior quarter to $798 million , and decreased $59 million , or 7%, from the year-ago quarter. Excluding Notable Items, adjusted PPNR increased $6 million , or 1%, from the prior quarter to $813 million , and decreased $54 million , or 6%, from the year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents and available contingent borrowing capacity of $91 billion at September 30, 2023 , representing 204% of uninsured deposits. Ending total deposits increased $839 million , or 1%, from the prior quarter and $2.6 billion , or 2%, from the year-ago quarter. Ending core deposits increased $1.3 billion , or 1%, from the prior quarter reflecting continued momentum in consumer deposit gathering and ongoing focus on acquiring and deepening primary bank relationships.

Average total commercial loans and leases decreased $1.2 billion , or 2%, and average total consumer loans increased $677 million , or 1%, from the prior quarter.

Net charge-offs of 0.24% of average total loans and leases for the quarter, below the through the cycle target range.

Nonperforming asset ratio of 0.52%.

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $2.4 billion , or 1.96%, of total loans and leases at quarter end.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio increased 28 basis points to 10.10%, continuing the trend of capital expansion.

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio decreased 10 basis points from the prior quarter to 5.70%, and increased 38 basis points from a year ago.

Huntington was ranked first nationally for SBA 7(a) loan originations by volume for the sixth year in a row for SBA fiscal year 2023 and the 15th year in a row that Huntington has been the largest originator, by volume, of SBA 7(a) loans within footprint.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported net income for the 2023 third quarter of $547 million, or $0.35 per common share, a decrease of $47 million, or $0.04, from the year-ago quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora) (PRNewswire)

Return on average assets was 1.16%, return on average common equity was 12.4%, return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 19.5%.

CEO Commentary:

"We are pleased to deliver third quarter results highlighted by our top tier return profile and continued expansion of common equity tier 1 capital, which we drove to above 10%," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "We remain focused on executing our growth strategy, and leveraging the strength of our balance sheet to continue serving customers across the company. In the third quarter, we delivered another sequential increase in core deposits, further bolstered our leading liquidity position, added to our top tier credit reserves, and continued our disciplined management of credit quality consistent with our aggregate moderate-to-low risk appetite.

"Huntington is exceptionally well-positioned to thrive as we manage through the dynamic environment. We continue to deliver on our strategy while taking actions to position the company for sustained growth in the years ahead.

"Finally, we were once again named as the number one SBA lender in the U.S. for the sixth consecutive year for SBA 7(a) loan originations by volume. We are committed to helping small businesses by providing access to capital to support their growth."

The third quarter 2023 earnings materials, including the detailed earnings press release, quarterly financial supplement, and conference call slide presentation, are available on the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website, http://huntington.com/ In addition, the financial results will be furnished on a Form 8-K that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

Huntington's senior management will host an earnings conference call on October 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast at the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website, www.huntington.com, or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029; Conference ID #13741301. Slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website about an hour prior to the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through October 28, 2023 at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13741301.

Please see the 2023 Third Quarter Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detailed financial performance metrics. This document can be found on the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website, http://www.huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $187 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated