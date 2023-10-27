Mōdal Unveils Innovations to Accelerate Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Integration at SEMA Show 2023

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mōdal Group, an innovation team committed to facilitating an autonomous-vehicle future, is prepared to unveil three future-focused products at SEMA Show in Las Vegas from October 31, 2023 to November 3, 2023. Mōdal exists to address evolving problems in the EV/AV (electric vehicle/autonomous vehicle) industries, as well as traditional shipping and RV industries, anticipating issues and providing solutions that will enable the next generation of travel. The company will introduce three EV/AV accessories over the coming years, allowing consumers to embrace electric and hands-free driving experiences.

Mōdal will introduce its newest EV/AV technologies at SEMA Show 2023.

Erick Vega, CEO of Mōdal, said, "A few years ago, our initial idea was to introduce autonomous charging to the world. It was a bold vision, but it seemed a bit too futuristic at the time. The feedback we received was clear: our idea was way ahead of its time. It became apparent that we needed stepping stones to pave the way for our grand vision. At Mōdal, each product we develop serves as a crucial bridge to that ultimate goal. We are mindful of the world's readiness and the pace of new technology, which is why we ensure that our innovations align with the evolving landscape of autonomous transportation."

Mōdal seamlessly blends technology and practicality: delivering products that simplify daily tasks, open new possibilities, and ensure safety. To accelerate the movement toward autonomous transport, Mōdal will be introducing its newest technologies at SEMA Show.

Highlighted Products at SEMA Show 2023:

EVject — Breakaway EV Charging Adapter — 2023 release

Sacrificial emergency escape device to enhance EV passenger safety at public charging stations, many of which are located in dark, isolated, and potentially unsafe areas.

When faced with a threatening situation, the device allows drivers to shift into drive while plugged in, a previously impossible function.

The adapter will separate, protecting both the vehicle's charging port and the charger's head as it hits the ground.

OneHitch — Unified Automatic Hitching Solution — 2024 release

Current model Class III trailer hitch designed to tow trailers up to 5,000 pounds. Class V under development.

Unifies and streamlines the coupling, electrical, and safety chain hookups for trailers.

Installed on the trailer tongue, enabling drivers to backup their vehicle into the device, where all connections are made automatically.

Fully hitch and unhitch right from the driver's seat.

RocketSocket — Electrical Connection System — 2025 release

Autonomous electrical connector for EV charging.

Hands-free electric hookup at RV campsites.

Installation can be customized to individual trailer needs: most likely installed externally at the hitch tongue or internally near the vehicle trunk compartment.

RV campsites and public EV charging stations would require our autonomous charging pedestal dock, enabling connection between the vehicle/trailer and the local power source.

"The prospect of autonomous vehicles is no longer fiction. They are here, just not evenly distributed or adopted yet," said Kreg Peeler, Executive Chair of Mōdal. "We're at the beginning of a seismic shift that will reshape the entirety of transportation and everyday life. Our mission is to enable the science without the fiction or friction."

Mōdal will display its new technology in the New Product Showcase, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Additional information and products will be on display at SEMA EV & Future Propulsion booth #24516 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Mōdal

Mōdal is an elite group of experts, providing transportation solutions for the AI-driven future. Their products are developed by a combination of mechanical, electrical, industrial, and ML/data engineers, Mōdal is committed to creating a streamlined travel and transport experience, providing efficiency and enhanced safety. Proud partners of the Tesla Owners Clubs of America and other industry expert groups, Mōdal pioneers new roads and strives to improve the vehicle and mobility industries. Explore the possibilities with Mōdal at www.mod.al and join us in shaping the intersection of AI and transportation.

