Kugler Maag Cie by UL Solutions Expands Automotive SPICE® Offerings, Supporting Industry Growth in Mexico and Brazil

Kugler Maag Cie by UL Solutions expands Automotive SPICE® offerings, helping automotive development professionals in Mexico and Brazil gain essential knowledge and skills to navigate assessments and drive quality development processes.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kugler Maag Cie by UL Solutions today announced it has expanded its Automotive SPICE® offerings, including training, assessments, development workshops and process improvement support, in Mexico and Brazil. Part of UL Solutions' automotive portfolio, Kugler Maag Cie by UL Solutions is a global provider of process excellence, assessment and training solutions that support the automotive industry. The company's expanded offerings will help meet the rising demand for knowledge of quality development processes driven by industry growth in Mexico and Brazil.

The Automotive SPICE, or Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination, standard provides guidance for evaluating and improving automotive development processes, which can help original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and suppliers enhance product quality, shorten time to market, and reduce costs.

"Quality development processes are the cornerstone of releasing safer, more secure components and systems," said Mary Joyce, vice president and general manager of the Mobility and Critical Systems group at UL Solutions. "Automakers and suppliers must innovate rapidly while building trust in their brands and keeping up with regulatory requirements and quality, process and safety standards to make the future of mobility a reality. Kugler Maag Cie by UL Solutions' expanded Automotive SPICE offerings support the automotive industry's continued growth in Mexico and Brazil and enhance critical quality development processes."

Rapid advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles and rising consumer expectations for connectivity, interoperability, transparency and safety are fueling innovation and transformation in the automotive industry. Knowledge of functional safety, autonomy safety, artificial intelligence, machine learning and vehicle homologation processes has become essential for automotive OEMs and suppliers to stay competitive.

Kugler Maag Cie by UL Solutions' new offerings in Mexico and Brazil include Automotive SPICE v3.1 training, Gate4SPICE events, and cybersecurity training based on the ISO/SAE 21434 standard, Road vehicles — Cybersecurity engineering. The company also offers training courses that help participants prepare to take the examination for qualification as an International Assessor Certification Scheme (intacs™) Certified Provisional Assessor or Competent Assessor for the Automotive SPICE v3.1 process assessment model, which is commonly used for assessments in the automotive industry.

