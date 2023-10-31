FlexGen Streamlines Energy Storage Site Upgrade Process

Leading Battery Storage Solution and Software Technology Provider Upgrades Customers' Energy Management Systems to meet FFR Regulations in ERCOT

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading battery energy storage solution and software technology provider, has streamlined its process for upgrading its energy management system to meet the latest utility standards and power market regulations. The company's cutting-edge technology, innovation lab, and efficient processes make the successful installation of upgrades significantly easier for energy storage owners, and sets a new industry benchmark by reducing the average upgrade time by a staggering 75%. The upgrades were completed on BESS projects in ERCOT, known for its stringent standards, and similar updates are achievable in each energy market across the United States.

Providing system upgrades quickly has risen in importance as grids across the country come to rely on energy storage for energy deployment, grid reliability, and other ancillary services. The last year has been particularly critical with unprecedented heat waves requiring grid operators to change its specifications and regulations to maximize the resilience of the built infrastructure like energy storage. Upgrading battery storage sites has traditionally been a time-consuming process, requiring significant downtime and labor-intensive efforts. FlexGen's industry leading upgrade process minimizes downtime, allowing operators to leverage the benefits of enhanced functionality and improved performance without prolonged interruptions.

"FlexGen is proud to be the technology leader in energy storage. Our team is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering the best energy storage solutions to our customers," said Hugh Scott, Chief Technology Officer at FlexGen. "We understand the importance of minimizing downtime and maximizing the potential of battery storage systems. Our achievement in upgrading the energy management systems on these battery storage sites not only demonstrates our commitment to excellence but also showcases our ability to provide reliable, efficient, and future-proof energy storage solutions."

FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy market trading. The company recently announced the newest version of the software platform, HybridOS 11. HybridOS 11 adds a host of powerful features that enhance the energy storage asset users' experience, ensure system stability and availability, and provide advanced system analytics.

FERC recently directed NERC to develop new or modified Reliability Standards that address reliability gaps related to inverter-based resources like solar, wind and energy storage. NERC is also directed to present a comprehensive standards development plan providing that all new or modified Reliability Standards necessary to address the inverter-based resource-related reliability gaps are identified.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, electric cooperatives, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

