Hyundai Beats Everyone as Value Impacts Perceived Quality, According to Strategic Vision's 2023 Total Quality Awards

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueCentered Psychology defines Value as "what the customer receives for every dollar spent." Vehicle shortages and dealership mark-ups have increased the median new vehicle purchase price by 13% to $43,000, increasing the proportion of wealthier Americans who purchase a new vehicle in turn pushing Median Household Income up by 24% over the past two years (from $98.2K to $121.7K). These changes have had a significant impact on the perception of new vehicle quality, as customers often feel they are "getting so much less" than what they once did. However, Hyundai Motor Corporation brands, as well as others, were able to provide vehicles with the fewest problems, generate love all magnified by perceptions of Value. HMC had the most vehicles lead their segments in Strategic Vision's 2023 Total Quality Awards, with six models, including the Hyundai Elantra, Elantra Hybrid, Santa Cruz, Palisade, Genesis G90, and Kia EV6, according to Strategic Vision's 2023 Total Quality Impactä (TQI) measure.

"Most vehicles sold today do not have the problems of things breaking the way they did decades ago. So instead, customers equate quality to all of the 'things-gone-right' in their vehicles which include other experiences such as dealership treatment and the overall Value the customer believes they are receiving," explains Alexander Edwards, President of Strategic Vision. "HMC vehicles not only delivered fewer problems, and strong quality in areas of seat comfort, power and pickup and safety-related driver-assist features, but when combined with their warranty, price point and delivered features, inspired consumers to report the feeling that their vehicles are 'second-to-none.'"

General Motors Corporation had the second most wins with the Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, Blazer, GMC Sierra 2500/3500 and Yukon. "The Domestics, especially GM, have made significant improvements in their vehicle experiences by increasing perceived quality. The Chevrolet Blazer, for example, not only has the fewest incidence of problems, but also provides strong exterior styling and driving performance resulting in the most fun-to-drive vehicle that they can trust in its segment," notes Christopher Chaney, Senior Vice President of Strategic Vision. "Of course, other GM vehicles performed similarly, especially the Yukon which also led by delivering Excitement, Fun, Individuality and Trust. This is the right combination, giving GM owners of these vehicles the highest sense of quality."

Both American Honda Motor Corporation and BMW North America each had three models lead their segments. The Honda Accord Sedan, Accord Hybrid and Honda Odyssey along with the MINI Cooper Convertible, Cooper Clubman and BMW X6 led their respective segments.

Below is the full list of the 2023 Total Quality Award winners and TQI scores:

Small Car Hyundai Elantra 549 Small Hatchback Mazda3 Hatchback 493 Small Alternate Powertrain (APT) Car Hyundai Elantra Hybrid* 539 Mid-Size Car Honda Accord Sedan 557 Mid-Size APT Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan 515 Near-Luxury Car Lexus IS Sedan 636 Near-Luxury APT Car Volvo S60 593 Luxury Car Genesis G90 709 Luxury Hatchback Premium APT Car Audi A7 / S7 / RS7 Mercedes-Benz EQS 697 610 Specialty Coupe MINI Cooper Clubman 654 Premium Coupe Porsche Cayman 673 Standard Convertible MINI Cooper Convertible* 592 Premium Convertible/Roadster Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 690 Standard Pickup Hyundai Santa Cruz* 607 Full-Size Pickup Nissan Titan (LD)* 577 Heavy Duty Pickup GMC Sierra 2500/3500* 545 Entry SUV Jeep Wrangler Unlimited* 592 Entry CUV Subaru Crosstrek 567 Mid-Size SUV Hyundai Palisade 648 Mid-Size CUV Chevrolet Blazer 614 APT Utility Full-Size Utility Kia EV6 GMC Yukon 577 619 Near-Luxury Utility Alfa Romeo Stelvio 616 Luxury SUV Lincoln Aviator 649 Luxury CUV BMW X6 675 Premium APT Utility Lexus RXL Hybrid 609 Minivan Honda Odyssey 516









* 2022 Winner



Strategic Vision is an international consulting and advisory service organization that focuses on understanding and predicting advocacy, conquest and loyalty according to consumers' personal values and decision-making structures. Strategic Vision's 29th annual Total Quality Impact (TQI) report is based on results from the New Vehicle Experience Study® (NVES) surveying over 88,035 new vehicle buyers after the first 90 days of ownership. It incorporates the impact of problems with the vehicle as well as the drivers' analytical and emotional evaluations of quality. For further information or interview requests please contact Alexander Edwards or Christopher Chaney at (858) 576-7141, or visit our website at www.strategicvision.com.

