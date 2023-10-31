Monument Consulting Receives SAP® Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Managed Service Provider

Award presented at SAP Spend Connect Live 2023

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Consulting today announced it received an SAP® Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Managed Service Provider. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Intelligent Spend and Business Network solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.

"SAP continues to be a fantastic partner for Monument Consulting, specifically as it relates to their respected VMS technology, Fieldglass. We are honored to be recognized as a top global partner with this award. Our Fieldglass and Monument teams continue to work together efficiently and intelligently to deliver for clients. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration." - Ryan Baker, President, Monument Consulting

Nominations are based on data and insight that highlights the impact our partners make on ISBN's growth, innovation, and customer success. A steering committee determines winning partners in each category.

"This distinguished award recognizes partner contributions that are paramount to the success of both SAP and its customers," says Claus Gruenewald, SAP's Global Head – Partner Business, Intelligent Spend and Business Network. "Being a recipient of this award is a reflection of a partner's achievements in their field. We congratulate Monument Consulting for their merited success."

Monument has a long-standing partnership with SAP Fieldglass (serving as a member of SAP's Global Partner Advisory Board and a certified SAP Fieldglass Partner via the SAP Fieldglass Edge program at both the "run" and "service" levels) and extensive expertise in Fieldglass configuration and integration. In the last five years, Monument has successfully implemented over 40 SAP Fieldglass solutions across all major global regions, industries, and modules.

Monument Consulting received its award during SAP Spend Connect Live 2023, SAP's premier spend management user conference, bringing together procurement, external workforce, supply chain, and travel and expense solutions.

About Monument Consulting:

Monument Consulting is a global MSP that specializes in Contingent Labor programs and consulting services since 2003. Monument maintains a highly analytical consulting services team that offers a strategic approach unmatched by peer MSPs. It operates utilizing a variety of models that relies on a trusted partner and supplier community. Its passion is helping clients achieve transparency, control, cost, quality, and compliance in their contingent workforce. Learn more on www.monumentconsulting.com

