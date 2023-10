Novelis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call on November 7

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc. will report its earnings for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Following the release, Steve Fisher, president and chief executive officer, and Dev Ahuja, chief financial officer, will discuss the results via a live conference call for investors at 7:00 a.m. EST / 5:30 p.m. IST the same day. The conference call will also be webcast live via the Novelis website, with presentation materials available online at https://investors.novelis.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The webcast can be accessed live at: https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=NOV071123

To participate by telephone, participants are requested to register at:

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4244214&linkSecurityString=181e1ac8a4

Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Following the meeting, the webcast will be available for replay at https://investors.novelis.com/.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novelis Inc.