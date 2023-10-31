PT Toffin Indonesia Launches Innovative Digital Platform to Enhance Customer Experience

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Toffin Indonesia, a leading provider of coffee machines, syrups, and other related products, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated digital platform. The innovative app aims to revolutionize customer interactions and further strengthen the company's reputation as a pioneer in the industry.

Since its humble beginnings in 2007, starting from a bedroom with just one employee, PT Toffin Indonesia has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its operations to 18 cities across Indonesia and boasting a team of 500 dedicated professionals. While renowned for its expertise in coffee machines and syrups, Toffin has evolved to offer a diverse range of products, including gelato ingredients, machinery, and a comprehensive selection of kitchen equipment. This expansion reflects Toffin's commitment to catering to the evolving needs of its customers.

The launch of this cutting-edge digital platform marks a significant milestone for PT Toffin Indonesia. As it seeks to redefine the customer experience through the seamless integration of technology and convenience, With the new app, customers can now enjoy a comprehensive range of services that were previously only available through physical interactions, right at their fingertips.

At the core of this ground breaking app lies an AI recommendations engine, intelligently designed to offer personalized product suggestions based on individual preferences. With this feature, customers gain access to a curated selection of items tailored to their needs, whether they are seeking coffee machines, syrups, gelato ingredients, machinery, or kitchen equipment. This innovative approach showcases PT Toffin Indonesia's commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance customer satisfaction across its diverse product offerings.

Taking customer experience to new heights, Toffin introduces its AI assistant, created with OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo technology. With the incorporation of this smart Artificial Intelligent (AI) Assistant, customers have access to an intelligent resource capable of answering a wide array of inquiries, ranging from menu recommendations and recipes to troubleshooting their equipment.

"We are excited to introduce our new digital platform to our valued customers," Tony Arifin, Founder and CEO of PT Toffin Indonesia. "By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and enhancing convenience, we aim to elevate the customer experience and foster stronger relationships with our customers. We believe this platform will revolutionize the way our customers interact with Toffin, further solidifying our position as an industry leader."

Toffin's customers can expect that the capabilities of our smart AI assistant will only continue to grow and evolve in the future. "As we collect more data and further enhance our technology, our AI assistant will become even more adept at answering a wide range of questions, whether they are specific to coffee, gelato, or other aspects of the food and beverage industry. This ongoing development ensures that our customers receive the most up-to-date information and valuable assistance across our expanding product categories". Toffin App available on IOS and Android.

About PT Toffin Indonesia:

Founded in 2007, PT Toffin Indonesia has evolved from a small operation to become a leading provider of coffee machines, syrups, and related products. With a presence in 18 cities across Indonesia and a team of 500 employees, Toffin has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. The company's commitment to excellence, combined with its dedication to customer satisfaction, continues to drive its success.

