LudoFit Launches, Blending Exercise and Gaming for Vibrant Aging

Video Game Technology Engages 55+ in Enjoyable, Affordable, and Convenient Exercise that Stimulates the Body and Mind

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludica Health , formerly known as Jintronix Inc., a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for physical rehabilitation and healthy aging, today announced general availability for LudoFit , a revolutionary new exercise program designed to make fitness enjoyable, affordable, and convenient for seniors 55 and over.

LudoFit is a revolutionary exercise program designed to make fitness enjoyable, affordable, and convenient for seniors.

According to U.S. News & World Report , 90% of adults, aged 55 and older, prefer to age at home, and regular strength and balance exercise becomes crucial for maintaining independence. The challenge is in mustering the motivation to exercise and LudoFit was specifically designed to address this problem.

LudoFit's tech-forward approach is designed to inspire seniors to stay active, embrace health, and have fun. LudoFit can be downloaded onto Windows computers, Mac computers, or iPads, and no special equipment is needed. LudoFit uses the device's web camera to capture the person's movements and relay them to the avatar on the screen. For example, while your character is skiing the Italian alps, you'll be doing squats and weight shifts.

"With a combined 30+ years of experience in the healthcare space, the LudoFit team has come together with one powerful idea: to build an innovative program that not only enhances physical fitness, but also stimulates the mind with thrilling adventures like rafting in Southern Chile and rock climbing in Thailand," said Mark Evin, CEO at Ludica Health.

"Our vision goes beyond conventional exercise programs," continued Evin. "We understand the significance of stimulating both the mind and body. With LudoFit, we've curated an experience that seamlessly combines fitness and leisure, ensuring people have fun while prioritizing their health and well-being. This marks a significant step towards a healthier and happier aging journey for all."

A beta was tested with over 300 people, and after participating in LudoFit, 79% of surveyed users reported improvements in their physical or cognitive capabilities. One user spoke to the tangible physical benefits: "My range of motion and my stamina, particularly in my hips, has improved," said Kim Cozart. "I love to walk, but I haven't walked because my hips get tired very quickly. And a couple of the programs on LudoFit really have helped with that."

Another user underscored the cognitive benefits of the platform: "It's unique because it requires you to physically move and concentrate simultaneously," said Craig Curtis, 78 years old. "It makes me feel sharp."

LudoFit is available for a monthly subscription of $7.99 at https://ludo.fit .

The LudoFit Instagram and Facebook pages will highlight a series of program videos and exclusive content.

About Ludica Health:

Founded in 2012, Ludica Health is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for physical rehabilitation and healthy aging. With a decade of experience in developing interactive programs, Ludica Health is dedicated to promoting active and vibrant lifestyles for individuals of all ages. Its flagship program, Jintronix, is FDA-cleared, supported by over 8 peer-reviewed clinical studies, and serves over 300 rehab facilities worldwide .For more information about Ludica Health and its innovative health and wellness solutions, please visit www.ludicahealth.com , follow on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Alizah Ben

VP, Marketing

Phone: 514-297-2785

Email: press@ludicahealth.com

Website: https://ludicahealth.com

Video Game Technology Engages 55+ in Enjoyable, Affordable, and Convenient Exercise that Stimulates the Body and Mind (PRNewswire)

LudoFit (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ludica Health