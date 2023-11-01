Morris Animal Foundation launches critical year-end fundraising campaign

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, beloved pets die from preventable disease, and wild species are disappearing from our planet at alarming rates. Animal lovers can change this reality with a gift to Morris Animal Foundation's year-end fundraising campaign. Launching today and running through Dec. 31, the campaign is dedicated to advancing veterinary scientific exploration, ultimately leading to longer, healthier lives for animals everywhere.

Morris Animal Foundation celebrates 75 years of helping animals (PRNewswire)

To kickstart the campaign and double the impact of donor contributions, the Foundation's Board of Trustees pledged to match all donations, up to $200,000, through the end of the year.

"The best gift we can give is the one that keeps our best friends by our side for years to come," said Ryan Welch, Morris Animal Foundation Interim President & CEO. "We're asking for the support of animal lovers to make that possible. Gifts to the Foundation this holiday season will directly power studies leading to new diagnostics, preventives, treatments and even cures for the life-threatening diseases and painful conditions affecting animals everywhere. The need now is greater than ever."

Donations will fuel more than 160 ongoing animal health studies, including endeavors to:

In addition to direct contributions, supporters also can help further the Foundation's scientific initiatives by ordering holiday cards. These cards are eligible for the Board of Trustees' matching gift and spread joy to loved ones while promising a brighter, healthier tomorrow for animals around the world.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Denver, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding nearly $160 million in more than 3,000 critical animal health studies to date across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation