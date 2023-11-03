Deckers Releases its FY23 Creating Change Report

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE:DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today released its Fiscal Year 2023 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Creating Change.

Deckers' FY23 Creating Change report builds on the progress made against its Sustainable Development Goals related to materials, waste, water, climate and clean energy, chemistry and consumer safety, human rights, and gender equality, quality education and reduced inequalities.

"This is a milestone year for Deckers: our 50th anniversary! For the past five decades, taking care of our people, our communities and our environment has been an integral part of Deckers' ethos," said Dave Powers, CEO and President of Deckers Brands. "ESG has played a key role in enhancing our culture and has contributed, and continues to contribute, to our historical and ongoing success."

FY23 Creating Change Report highlights include:

Environment:

All brands have reduced footwear emissions, water, and energy* per pair since our FY19 baseline year and are making progress toward established physical intensity targets.

Continued work with the Savory Institute to support regenerative farming practices on sheep farms in Australia and, as of September 2023 , have influenced 890,000 acres and over 80 farms.

Expanded environmental monitoring programs among manufacturing partners, amplifying disclosures by utilizing the HIGG FEM module, now Worldly, and continued monitoring of supplier partners through our ongoing LCA outreach efforts.

Social:

As of March 31, 2023 , over 24% of director-level and above employees in the US were from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. This represents an overall increase of more than 12 percentage points since this target was first established in FY20.

In FY23, 43% of all new US based hires (excluding retail and distribution center employees) identified as BIPOC.

Donated over $4.2 million through Deckers' corporate giving program to non-profit organizations supporting environment, racial and social justice, education, uplifting youth, and those underserved in their communities.

Employees volunteered over 15,000 hours globally, showcasing passionate dedication to giving back.

"Our Creating Change Report is a reflection on where we have been and where we aspire to be. It serves as a valuable tool to build trust and engage our various stakeholders," said Thomas Garcia, Chief Administrative Officer. "Our tremendous progress would not be possible without the efforts of so many teams across the organization."

To learn more about Deckers Brands Sustainability and read the full report, please visit www.deckers.com/responsibility .

*Using Compass 2020 methodology

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, HOKA®, Teva®, Sanuk®, and Koolaburra®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

