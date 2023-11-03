FP Markets Launches New Look Client Portal with an Array of Enhanced Features

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets , a leading broker in online trading for Forex and CFDs, has announced the launch of its redesigned Client Portal. This transformative upgrade features a fresh, intuitive platform, enhanced functionality, as well as a selection of new and exciting features designed to help traders and investors operate and trade more efficiently.
The Client Portal's new design is a significant leap forward, offering an improved user experience and flexibility that provides traders and investors greater control. The newly developed Client Portal boasts the following features:
- A modern, user-friendly interface;
- A sleek design that ensures a seamless experience for all clients;
- Enhanced navigation;
- Streamlined features that permit access to a wide array of tools directly from the Client Portal's Dashboard, including Accounts, Funding Operations, Platform Selection and Social Trading.
- Real-time notifications enable FP Markets' clients to remain on top of their account operations and never miss a critical update.
- Instant access to real-time economic indicators allow users to stay abreast of any market-moving risk events.
Kim Reilly, FP Markets Project Manager, enthused about the launch of the revamped Client Portal: 'I'm very excited to share our latest milestone – the launch of the upgraded client portal. We have created a new user experience for our clients that truly puts them first! The updates are not just a makeover – it's a transformation. We can't wait for our clients to enjoy the journey of seamless navigation through account management, to funding to trading tools'.
Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.
Notes to Editors
About FP Markets:
- FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 18 years of industry experience.
- The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.
- Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP Markets' Mobile App , MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, cTrader, and Iress.
- The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.
- FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) at the Global Forex Awards.
- FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia' at the Global Forex Awards 2022.
- FP Markets has been awarded 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.
- FP Markets crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' at FAME Awards 2023.
