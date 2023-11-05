STARKIST HONORS KOREAN WAR VETERANS DURING THE CHOSIN FEW GALA

Nearly 40 Korean War Veterans Honored as Support Continues Through Gala Sponsorship at The Chosin Few Reunion

ARLINGTON, Va., November 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, StarKist Co. of Reston, VA, along with its parent company, Dongwon of Seoul, South Korea, was honored to sponsor the Chosin Few Gala on Saturday night for nearly 40 valiant Korean War veterans and their families. This celebration was a part of the National Chosin Few Reunion, which was held at the Hilton Arlington National Landing from November 1-5, 2023.

Chosin Few Group Shot with StarKist Co. and Charlie the Tuna. (PRNewswire)

"The veterans of the Korean War epitomize American bravery, and it's a privilege for StarKist to be able to show our deep appreciation during The Chosin Few Reunion," expressed Chae-Ung Um, President and CEO of StarKist. "These gallant individuals who engaged in the battle of the Chosin Reservoir during November and December of 1950 showcased immense courage to uphold and secure liberty for both the United States and South Korea. Expressing our gratitude for their selfless service and sacrifice is truly an honor."

The tradition of StarKist's endorsement of Korean War veterans began over a decade ago and continues today with the company's collaboration with The Chosin Few, a national organization composed of Korean War veterans who heroically participated in the historic Battle of Chosin Reservoir. Headquartered in Beaufort, SC, The Chosin Few gather annually for a national reunion that brings together the veterans who served in this pivotal battle and their families. StarKist's participation in The Chosin Few Gala is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to honoring Korean War veterans.

Colonel Warren H. Wiedhahn, USMC (Ret) and The Chosin Few Chairman/CEO, stated, "It's remarkable to witness the commemoration of the battle of the Chosin Reservoir through the sustained support from the Korean community. The recognition of The Chosin Few's service and sacrifices during the Korean War is deeply meaningful and we extend our heartfelt appreciation towards StarKist and Dongwon for their unwavering support and participation."

This year's gala featured opening remarks from StarKist's President and CEO, a performance of the U.S. and Korean national anthems by Alice Park as well as entertainment by the Radio King Orchestra.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

Media Contacts: Michelle Faist at 571-441-8096 or Michelle.Faist@StarKist.com

Chosin Few Korean War Veterans Memorial Visit in Washington D.C. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/StarKist Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StarKist Co.