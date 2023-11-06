ESSA Pharma Enters into At-The-Market Equity Offering Sales Agreement

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that it has entered into an Open Market Sale AgreementSM (the "ATM Sales Agreement") with Jefferies LLC, effective as of November 3, 2023. Under the ATM Sales Agreement, ESSA may sell its common shares in the capital of the Company from time to time for up to US$50.0 million in aggregate sales proceeds. No offers or sales of common shares will be made in Canada, to anyone known by Jefferies, LLC to be a resident of Canada or on or through the facilities of any stock exchange or trading markets in Canada.

The offering of common shares is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Before you invest in the securities offered, you should read the prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering and the related registration statement on Form S-3 and other documents that ESSA has filed with the SEC for more complete information about ESSA and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, telephone: 1-877-821-7388 or by emailing Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor may there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains certain information which, as presented, constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and/or applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that relate to future events and often addresses expected future business and financial performance, containing words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding our offering from time to time of common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the ATM Sales Agreement.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of ESSA to control or predict, and which may cause ESSA's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby. Such statements reflect ESSA's current views with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by ESSA as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward looking statements, ESSA may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of ESSA's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results of clinical trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market and economic conditions.

Forward-looking information is developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and in ESSA's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated December 13, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors", a copy of which is available on ESSA's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time on ESSA's EDGAR and SEDAR+ profiles. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and ESSA undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

