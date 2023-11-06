Rubicon Technology Partners Raises $1.7 billion for Fund IV

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon"), a leading private equity firm focused on enterprise software investments, announced the successful closing of its latest fund, Rubicon Technology Partners IV ("Fund IV" or "the Fund"), at approximately $1.7 billion. This represents a 34% increase in size from its predecessor fund, Rubicon Technology Partners III, which closed in 2020.

Fund IV received strong support from both existing and new investors comprising a broad range of leading global institutions, including public and private pension funds, consultants, foundations, endowments, and family offices.

Rubicon will continue to pursue its dedicated investment strategy of partnering with founders and management teams to build market-leading enterprise software companies by leveraging its best-in-class value creation framework. Rubicon helps software businesses accelerate growth with a unique set of proprietary processes focused on increasing market share, executing M&A strategies, and implementing operational best practices that support increased scale and efficiency.

Since its inception in 2012, Rubicon has completed 66 total transactions, including 19 platform investments and 47 add-on acquisitions.

Rubicon typically makes control equity investments of $50 to $350 million into businesses with $15 to $75 million of annual recurring revenue, a leadership position in their markets, and opportunities to increase operational efficiency and accelerate growth.

Fund IV has made two platform investments to date:

October 2022 , the Fund made its first investment in In, the Fund made its first investment in Aline , a proprietary, Rubicon-architected deal that combined three leading software vendors in the Senior Living industry to create a market leader in the sector that addresses the full range of senior living operators' most pressing software needs.

July 2023 , Rubicon announced its investment in In, Rubicon announced its investment in Tacton , the leading Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS provider to manufacturers of complex configurable products.

"The Rubicon team is honored to partner with a world-class set of investors that are aligned with our culture and strategy. We are very pleased to have received such strong support from our existing investors and are excited to welcome our new limited partners," said the Rubicon partners. "We believe Rubicon's conviction in the enterprise software market and our experience in helping founders and management teams build market-leading companies continues to position us as a partner of choice, and we are excited to continue executing our differentiated strategy."

Rubicon was advised by PJT Park Hill as placement agent. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to the Fund and Rubicon.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help develop market leadership positions. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a unique set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $3.8 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, CO with additional offices in Palo Alto, CA and New Haven, CT.

