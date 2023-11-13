Game7 Releases 2023 State of Web3 Gaming Report: APAC Hosts Most Web3 Game Development Teams; US Projects Dominate Funding

A first-of-its-kind report focusing on providing an unbiased and credible view into the Web3 gaming industry's current landscape.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Game7 , a community dedicated to accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology in gaming, today published its State of Web3 Gaming Report. The report was conducted independently to provide an objective, in-depth analysis of the burgeoning Web3 gaming sector, revealing essential data, trends, and insights for industry professionals.

State of Web3 Gaming offers a comprehensive view of key ecosystem metrics that have evolved over the past six years. Through rigorous primary research methods, Game7 has captured, examined, and fingerprinted data from more than 1,900 blockchain games,1,000 funding rounds, and 170 blockchain ecosystems.

Delving into the industry's many facets, encompassing the Web3 gaming stack, gameplay trends, blockchain networks, competitive dynamics, and fundraising, the report sheds light on the evolution of Web3 gaming following the 2022 market correction. The report serves as essential reading for game developers, investors, blockchain enthusiasts, and anyone keen on understanding the future trajectory of the Web3 gaming space.

1. APAC Leads Web3 Game Development, USA Maintains Momentum

APAC hosts the majority of Web3 game developers (40%), followed by North America (30%). This year, half of the new games entering the space were based in Asia .

This year, 30% of new Web3 gaming teams came from the USA , while South Korea contributed to 27% of Web3 gaming teams, almost doubling its contribution from last year.

The USA remains the largest market for Web3 game developers (30%). Other key markets include South Korea (12%), the UK (6%), Singapore (6%), Vietnam (4%), and Australia (4%).

2. Web3 Gaming Investments Defy Post-Correction Slowdown:

Investment in the Web3 gaming sector saw a massive surge in 2021 and stabilized in 2023, reminiscent of pre-bull market levels. Since 2018, a staggering $19B has been funneled into Web3 gaming-related projects.

The Web3 gaming market continues to grow, albeit slower after the 2022 market correction. Until Q3, blockchain gaming-related rounds reached $1.5B in 2023, with more than $800M being exclusive to Web3 gaming, while the rest was shared across multiple verticals.US-based Web3 gaming projects have attracted more than $4B in funding, with France ( $0.9B ), Canada ( $0.67B ), Singapore ( $0.67B ), and Hong Kong ( $0.66B ) to follow.

Sports ( $1B ), MMOs ( $1B ), RPG( $0.7B ), and Action ( $0.3B ) game genres have attracted the most funding since 2018.

3. The Reality of AAA Web3 Games:

The Web3 gaming ecosystem is chiefly composed of indie-level and midsize projects, making up 94% of the market. Meanwhile, AA & AAA titles are relatively scarce, contributing to only 6% of the market share.

RPG, Action, Strategy, and Casual games are the most commonly developed genres, with platform-specific preferences revealing RPG and Action as popular on PC, a balanced mix on mobile, and Casual games leading in browser-based games.

Most Web3 games are Free-to-play (F2P) (69%), while 26% of the current titles require players to hold specific NFTs to access the game.

4. Despite unfavorable market conditions, Blockchains targeting the gaming sector are on the rise

In 2023, more than 81 new blockchain networks that target gaming were announced, growing by 40% YoY..

The majority of Web3 games (81%) are using general-use L1 networks, with EVM sidechains marking a significant portion. L1 networks remained the clear preference for most games launched this year (75%). On the contrary, 51% of new networks were either a L2 (42%) or L3 (9%), mainly driven by the rise of Optimistic L2/L3 solutions.

Application-specific networks, a new breed of blockchain networks for gaming, accounted for 43% of the newly launched networks this year, growing 84% YoY.

5. Distribution remains a strategic challenge for the Web3 Gaming Stack

Today, 6 out of 10 Web3 games are excluded from mainstream distribution platforms and depend on direct channels or Web3 native platforms for distribution.

The Epic Games store has increasingly embraced Web3 games, going from only 2 games listed in June 2022 to 69 in October 2023 .

Unity and Unreal Engine command an overwhelming majority (95%) in Web3 PC game development.

Most Web3 games (85%) use blockchain technology to tokenize fungible and non- fungible assets while keeping the game state and logic off-chain. Only 5% of the total game population is Fully-on-chain.

6. Blockchain wars in full swing for Web3 Gaming

In 2023, an all-time high number of Web3 games migrated to different networks, with Polygon, Immutable, and Arbitrum being favored destinations.

The Polygon ecosystem hosts most Web3 games today, followed by BNB and the Ethereum Mainnet.

Immutable has emerged as the most popular L2 gaming ecosystem, followed by Arbitrum. Solana remains the largest non-EVM ecosystem of Web3 games.

OP Stack is the leading choice among blockchain frameworks for the creation of new networks aiming at gaming use cases.

George Isichos, Core Contributor at Game7, who spearheaded the report, commented, "In the nascent realm of Web3 gaming, better research is how we solve complex problems. This report is our first attempt to index and better understand the broader Web3 gaming ecosystem in a credibly neutral manner, putting core game development pains ahead of tokens and speculation."

"Challenges can only be met with trustworthy information," said Steven Chen, Core Contributor at Game7. "Research that is objective, transparent, and clear empowers game developers to make better, more accurate decisions during their development phase. Our intent is to make this research available to everyone so that anyone in Web3 gaming can benefit from it."

A full copy of Game7's 2023 State of Web3 Gaming Report is available here and will be live 13th November 2023.

About Game7

Game7 is a Web3 Gaming DAO created to accelerate the adoption of blockchain-enabled game economies. The Game7 community will help shape capital allocation decisions, define gaming standards, and fund open-source software. Game7's mission is to make the future of GameFi business models sustainable by ensuring the interests of players and developers are aligned.

For more information:

Website: https://game7.io/

X: https://twitter.com/G7_DAO

View original content:

SOURCE Game7