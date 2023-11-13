Jeff Taylor of Mphasis Digital Risk Appointed To 3rd MBA Board Term To Help Keep Housing A Top Priority In Washington

Mortgage loan quality and fintech pioneer will continue to help advance MBA's goals to increase inclusion and affordability through sound housing policy

MAITLAND, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Taylor, Founder and Managing Director of Mphasis Digital Risk, a 3,500-employee company specializing in loan quality due diligence and outsourced underwriting for America's top mortgage institutions, has been elected to a third term as a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Board of Directors.

Mr. Taylor and the other members of the 39-member MBA board were sworn in at the 2023 Annual Convention & Expo in Philadelphia, held from October 15th to 18th. Along with his fellow directors, Mr. Taylor will work to bring policymakers and regulators together with the mortgage industry to address such top housing priorities as increasing inclusion and affordability.

During Mr. Taylor's previous six years of MBA board service, he served as chairman of the organization's non-partisan political action committee, MORPAC, as well as chairman of the Mortgage Action Alliance (MAA), which mobilizes individual mortgage and housing professionals on real-time consumer-advocacy needs at Federal and state levels. He helped to grow MAA to a record membership of more than 75,000 while generating record financial support for the Alliance's mission.

"As high mortgage rates and low housing inventory strain American consumers, who hold $13.9 trillion in outstanding mortgage balances*, it's more important than ever for the MBA to help mortgage industry participants and policymakers align on solutions to increase housing access, inclusion, and affordability," said Mr. Taylor. "Following a cyclical low of $1.64 trillion in new mortgage originations for 2023, the market is expected to return to a more normal level of about $2 trillion in 2024, including 3.7 million loans made to people buying homes. The MBA is committed to advancing systemically safe ways to support homeownership, and I'm honored to continue to serve this cause."

The Board of Directors sets the strategic direction for MBA and oversees management of the association's operations. Mr. Taylor's board term will run for two years, with a possible two-year renewal.

In addition to his Mphasis Digital Risk and MBA roles, Mr. Taylor is an active board member of Warburg Pincus-backed mortgage servicing fintech leader Sagent, and a fixture on CNBC and Fox Business television, as well as in other top financial news outlets. He is an ardent advocate for consumers, banks and lenders on housing-market and policy priorities of the day.

He also serves on the non-profit boards of The Baptist Health Foundation of South Florida and Virtual Enterprises International.

*Source: MBA Mortgage Finance Forecast, Oct. 2023

About Digital Risk

Mphasis Digital Risk is a leading provider of end-to-end mortgage solutions and loan quality due diligence services. The company is committed to making mortgages safe for both borrowers and lenders by leveraging its deep mortgage knowledge, expertise in risk management and forward-thinking technology. Mphasis Digital Risk works closely with large institutional lenders, independent mortgage bankers and servicers to help them navigate the complex mortgage landscape and manage risk throughout the entire mortgage lifecycle. The company offers a range of services, including loan origination support, underwriting, due diligence, quality control, servicing support and more. By using advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, Mphasis Digital Risk helps lenders identify and mitigate risks in the loan origination process, ensuring that loans are made to creditworthy borrowers who are able to repay them. They are at the forefront of technological innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to help lenders reduce costs and increase efficiencies throughout the mortgage lifecycle. The company's focus on cost take-out and technological innovation ensures that lenders can remain competitive in an ever-changing market, while also providing safe and affordable mortgages to borrowers.

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in a Driverless Car" for global enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer-centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and it is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2™=1) digital experiences to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed, and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions, are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS).

