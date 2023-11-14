Geekplus, beside partners Asda Logistics, AMH Material Handling and Dr. Max Romania , has been recognized as the best project in three different ACEA award categories: The Unipart Logistics Digital Transformation Award, The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Excellence Award, and the Visku Team of the Year Award

It's the fifth Supply Chain Excellence Award in a row for Geekplus

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots, has been awarded for the fifth time in a row in its short history with another Supply Chain Excellence Award. Geekplus received top awards in three categories.

Geekplus projects win in three categories in the 2023 Supply Chain Excellence Awards (PRNewsfoto/Geek+) (PRNewswire)

The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Excellence Award recognizes projects that have positively impacted patient health. Geekplus won the award in partnership with Dr. Max Romania for optimizing the e-commerce delivery and retail fulfillment of pharmaceuticals in order to improve delivery efficiency and boost customer centricity.

Sorin David, supply chain director for Dr. Max Romania, said, "This type of technology in our e-commerce operations brings us a more efficient response for Romanian patients, including during overloaded periods, when the efficiency is expected to increase by 200 percent. Therefore, being recognized for the Healthcare and Pharma SCEA makes us proud of fulfilling our customer satisfaction, which is the most important for us." David added that "we are working with Geekplus to replicate the success of this project in other Dr. Max warehouses in Europe with the wide range of Geekplus solutions."

SCEA recognized Geekplus's collaboration with Asda and AMH with the Unipart Logistics Digital Transformation Award and the prestigious Visku Team of the Year Award. Past winners of the team of the year award include the NHS supply chain team for its efforts distributing personal protective equipment after the outbreak of Covid-19.

"Winning another SCEA in a row is a very valuable recognition for our brand and shows the satisfaction for the great work done beside our partners," said Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director, International Business at Geekplus. "ASDA and Dr. Max have trusted our Shelf-To-Person solution to improve their intralogistics operation at their warehouses. Our commitment is to deliver the quality they need to fulfil with their business operations."

For these projects, Asda and Dr. Max utilized the Geekplus Shelf-to-Person system, its flagship mobile robotics solution. This solution is easy, scalable, and allows robots to be added or removed according to business fluctuations and facilitates warehouse relocation. This flexibility is a true asset during the peak season.

Now in its 26th year, the Supply Chain Excellence Awards is the benchmark for supply chain best practices, attracting entries from across the UK and Europe. The awards are renowned for their rigorous judging process; entrants receive valuable feedback from award judges with more than 250 years of combined experience. The recognition made by this award supports SCEA's aim of helping customers in their business operations toward the use of innovative AMR technology.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geekplus is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geekplus has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

For inquiries, please contact:

Christian Borrmann

Head of Marketing EMEA

christian.borrmann@geekplus.com

Tel: +49 1725123167

Jon Ross

Global communications manager

jon.ross@geekplus.com

Tel: +1 470 964 0998

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275196/Geekplus_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275197/4401058/Geek_Logo.jpg

Geek+ Logo (PRNewsfoto/Geek+) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geek+