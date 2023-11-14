Veltex Corporation Announces the 37th Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veltex Corporation (OTCQB: VLXC) ("Veltex") announces the 37th Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the Mount Hope Campus of Veltex Recovery Group. The property is located at 101 Martin Drive, Mount Hope, West Virginia, USA, 25880. Telephone 1-312-235-4014.

The 2023 Annual Meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. Local Time. Only shareholders of record may attend the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders who attend the meeting will be asked to present valid picture identification, such as passport, a state driver's license or other government issued photo identification. Further, you must present proof of ownership of your Veltex Corporation common shares as of the record date to be admitted to the Annual Meeting. Proof of ownership can be any of the following: a Veltex Corporation account statement, a brokerage account statement, or a letter from the bank or broker who holds your shares. If you are a beneficial owner and plan to vote at the meeting, you must bring the legal proxy that was provided to you by the institution that holds your shares. If you are an authorized proxy, you must present the proper documentation. In all cases, valid photo identification will be required.

Cameras, cell phones, recording devices, and other electronic devices will not be permitted at the meeting. This will be to insure the privacy of any patients and/or residents, inter alia. Rules of the meeting will be printed on the back of the agenda, which will be provided to you at the meeting.

Shareholders may receive proxy materials via the internet if your broker provides such services. Your broker can inform shareholders how to access and review the information contained in the proxy materials and how to vote via the Internet, by mail or in person. By utilizing this method of delivery, Veltex Corporation avoids the cost and environmental effect of printing proxy materials.

The Notice will contain:

A Notice of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders;

A Proxy Statement with a description of the items to be voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the recommendation of Veltex Corporation's Board of Directors with regard to each item, if applicable.

The Notice of Meeting and Proxy Materials will be made available to shareholders on or about November 24, 2023, and mailed on or about that date to those shareholders who previously requested written materials.

Any shareholders who own Veltex Corporation common stock at the close of business on Wednesday, Friday November 17, 2023, may vote. This will be the record date for the meeting. If you are a shareholder of record, you may vote your shares in person at the 2023 Annual Meeting. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name (i.e., your shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record), as stated above, you must present a valid picture identification and a legal proxy provided by the institution, which holds your shares in order to vote in person at the 2023 Annual Meeting. If your shares are held under one of the company's Employee Savings Plans, only the Trustee for the Plans can vote your plan shares, even if you attend the meeting in person. To allow sufficient time for the Trustee to vote your shares, your voting instructions must be received by 6:00 a.m. Central Time, December 06, 2023.

If you have additional questions regarding the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please contact Shareholder Services at Info@Veltex.Com or by phone at 1-312-235-4014.

Veltex Corporation, incorporated in Utah September 17, 1987, is a public holding corporation, which maintains its corporate headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. The company's common shares trade OTC Markets OTCQB under the symbol VLXC. Veltex Medical, Inc., a Delaware corporation and Veltex Properties, Inc., a Delaware corporation, are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Veltex Corporation.

