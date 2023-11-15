ATSG Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

Continued Excellence: ATSG has been recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global managed services and solutions company, has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services. Placement in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services is based on Gartner analysts' evaluation of ATSG's Ability to Execute and its Completeness of Vision among the vendors in the Managed Network Services market.

According to Gartner, "a provider in the Leaders quadrant demonstrates the ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of its MNS offerings. Leaders have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating services, as well as global service and support. Leaders maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios." As noted in the research report, ATSG's MNS clients report overall vendor satisfaction as among the highest in this research.

"One of the evaluation criteria is Ability to Execute which evaluates vendors on the quality and efficacy of their processes, systems, methods, and procedures. These criteria enable MNS providers' performance to be competitive, efficient and effective, and to positively affect revenue, retention and reputation in Gartner's view of the market."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the second consecutive year," noted Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG. "We feel this Gartner recognition underscores ATSG's ongoing dedication to Intelligent Solutions as a Service. Our Managed Network Services, powered by our own automation platform, deliver successful outcomes for our valued clients and alliance partners."

Edmond Baydian, CTO at ATSG, was gratified with Gartner recognition. "Our steadfast commitment to managed network services, ongoing innovations in AIOps monitoring, automations, and delivery management platforms has culminated in this acknowledgment, which we feel is a testament to the remarkable skills of our extensively certified team."

"Gartner predicts that by 2026, 60% of new software-defined, wide-area network (SD-WAN) purchases will be part of a single-vendor secure access service edge (SASE) offering, which is a major increase from 15% in 2023."

ATSG's Managed Network Services offering takes an integrated organizational approach that combines people, processes, and technology into a comprehensive service assurance and full stack observability solution. The company occupies a unique space in the market as a longtime managed service provider with its own internally developed full-stack service assurance platform and global delivery model, providing customers with real-time dashboards and ITSM integrations.

The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Managed Network Services is complimentary on the ATSG website here: https://www.atsg.net/2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-mns/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett, Bjarne Munch, Lisa Pierce, Danellie Young, Jon Dressel. November 08, 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global managed services leader providing award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG's Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio of Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Customer Experience offerings are powered by the ATSGOne Intelligent Multicloud Platform. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

