Houston Chronicle Names Fathom's Encompass Lending Group a Winner of the Houston Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award

CARY, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, is proud to announce that it's subsidiary, Encompass Lending Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Houston Chronicle. The recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by an employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Energage's National and Regional Top Workplaces awards are determined on quantitative employee feedback from the statements and demographic information collected from over 27 million surveys across over 70,000 organizations during the last 16 years. The complete list of 2023 Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces can be viewed here.

"Congratulations to Encompass Lending Group on being named a winner of the Houston Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award by the Houston Chronicle. This well-deserved recognition reflects your unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture that empowers and values your dedicated team," said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings, Inc. "Your success is a testament to the leadership and dedication of the entire Encompass Lending Group family."

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award for Encompass Lending Group (ELG). Our steadfast commitment to a supportive company culture where team members feel valued and recognized is at the heart of what we do best," stated ELG President Sean Varin. "This recognition, based on employee surveys, underscores the impact of our ongoing efforts and achievements at ELG. We are building an exceptional brand, and our dedicated ELG family are indispensable contributors to this endeavor."

