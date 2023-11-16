ANCHIN CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF PROVIDING EXCEPTIONAL CLIENT SERVICE

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax, and advisory firm, is excited to announce that it is celebrating 100 years of providing exceptional client service. The firm has remained independent and partner owned for a century, allowing it to invest in a values-driven approach to client service and its great workplace culture.

(PRNewsfoto/Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP) (PRNewswire)

Today, Anchin has more than 500 professionals, with more than 65 Partners and Principals, and has offices in New York City, Long Island, Boca Raton and in India. Click here for a timeline of Anchin's key milestones over the years.

Anchin's core values have remained the same as those of the original founders. The firm's team members are frequently recognized for their contributions to the accounting field in venerable publications like Forbes, Crain's New York Business, and Long Island Business News, as well as to the industries on which they focus in a long list of trade publications. The firm is consistently recognized as a Best Place to Work by Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and Crain's New York Business. Anchin continues to go beyond providing tax and audit compliance, placing a concentrated effort on working together with businesses and high-net-worth families to meet today's challenges and find success.

"As we celebrate 100 years, Anchin's legacy stands as a testament to the enduring power of values-driven operation," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "As we continue to evolve and embrace innovation, while focusing on the individual and collective professional fulfillment and success of our people, we're proud to honor our past while looking ahead to the next chapter of excellence."

As part of its 100th Anniversary celebration, Anchin has undertaken several firm-wide initiatives. Earlier this year, the Firm announced that it is again offering the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA) Max Block and David Anchin Scholarship to Graduate, Senior or Junior college students with a declared accounting major and who are enrolled in or accepted to a New York State college or university, as well as students who are enrolled in or attending Baruch College. Anchin began offering these scholarships back in 1989, and this year's recipients will be announced soon. Anchin has also worked with City Harvest, contributing to its Share Lunch, Fight Hunger campaign, and participated in the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge.

On June 15, 2023, the families of David Anchin and Max Block attended a celebration for Partners, Managing Directors, and Retired Partners as part of this Firm's 100th year anniversary festivities. On August 3, 2023, Anchin celebrated its team at a well-known venue in Manhattan, where a great time was had by all.

While more announcements are on the horizon, perhaps the most exciting recent one was about Anchin's New York headquarters relocation to 3 Times Square on November 1, 2023. The move to this state-of-the-art space on the building's 24th and 25th floors nods to the firm's first century in business, while confidently looking forward to Anchin's next 100 years.

Be sure to follow Anchin on LinkedIn and visit the Firm's website for further updates!

About Anchin

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 500, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Lisa Tomlinson

212.840.3456

lisa.tomlinson@anchin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anchin