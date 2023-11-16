BAFFIN UNVEILS STYLISH AND FUNCTIONAL PLATFORM BOOT SERIES

INTRODUCING THE WEDGE COLLECTION, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian cold-climate footwear company Baffin is proud to introduce the Wedge Collection, a new series of women's winter boots now available at Baffin.com.

Inspired by the journey to reach the highest elevation, whether by scaling the tallest mountains or taking on the skyscrapers dotting the city streets, the Wedge Collection combines Baffin's comprehensive technologies with a bold platform base and modern aesthetic. Offering both protection from the elements and a trendy silhouette, the Wedge Collection merges fashion with function, taking customers to new heights.

Designed to provide stylish winter boot options without compromising on warmth and protection, the Wedge Collection features two models, GENEVA and TORNIO. This collection represents Baffin's commitment to providing a comfortable and safe outdoor experience while recognizing the customer demand for boots that are a match for both today's trends and weather.

GENEVA features a tall, breathable nylon shell to protect from the elements with a front lace fastening system with a locking toggle for the perfect fit. Equally as fashionable, TORNIO features a low-height nylon upper with a drawstring toggle at the ankle. Both are a slip-on style with a pull loop at the back for ease of entry and are available in black and white colourways.

"We are proud to unveil our latest series: the Wedge Collection. This exciting new collection embodies the perfect fusion of style and functionality, delivering top-notch performance in harsh winter conditions without compromising on fashion," says Jessica Liut, Brand Director at Baffin. "With its sleek silhouette and premium materials, the Wedge Collection sets a new standard in winter footwear for trend-savvy individuals looking to conquer the cold in style."

Featuring Baffin's most comprehensive proprietary slip-resistant technology IceBite® Grip, the Wedge Collection provides greater slip resistance on ice than conventional rubber. Also made with a Polar Rubber™ outsole for maximized grip and durability, an Ultralite high-rebound midsole for added cushioning and a proven Hex-Flex® outsole design for slip resistance, the collection provides confidence and comfort integrated with a bold wedge base.

The Wedge Collection features Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, with proprietary technology including Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort and B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures.

Proven by Baffin at latitudes and altitudes during Canadian winters, the Wedge Collection is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Tundra Rated. Designed for experiencing snow-covered environments and made to withstand harsh environments including hardy winds and serious cold, the Wedge Collection thrives where diverse conditions are endured. From plunging temperatures to deep snowfalls, the Wedge Collection provides comfort for those experiencing the coldest season, no matter the hemisphere. Cold comfort is best achieved during moderate to high levels of activity, from runway to snow play.

The Wedge Collection is classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology offering high wet protection with increased breathability. This category of advanced waterproofing is intentionally breathable for outdoor activity, where elements such as rain and melting snow are present and welcome. The Wedge Collection is waterproof from the base to the collar and protects from wetness while supporting comfortable movement.

Available now at Baffin.com, the Wedge Collection retails for $180 - $200 CAD/$168 - $186 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle for bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system that helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by the extensive use of Baffin products in real-world applications on expeditions and job sites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

