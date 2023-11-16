Complement Launched a No-Purchase Necessary Holiday Campaign to Feed Kids Globally; Pledged to Donate 1,000,000 Plant-Based Meals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Complement, a leading provider of sustainable and plant-based products, is taking a unique approach to gift-giving that embodies the true spirit of the season. This year, Complement is thrilled to announce a heartwarming holiday initiative that not only makes a difference in the lives of children in need, but also encourages us all to get back to the true meaning of the holidays.

Complement has announced its ambitious pledge to donate a total of 1,000,000 vegan meals to kids in need.

For the past year, Complement has donated one meal for every product that has been purchased from their website. Recently, Complement surpassed the milestone of 50,000 plant-based meals donated to children in need, and since then announced its ambitious pledge to donate a total of 1,000,000 meals. In the spirit of this pledge, they have created a no-purchase necessary holiday initiative.

From November 16th to December 25th, Complement is inviting everyone to participate in an initiative that combines the joy of gifting with the power of giving back. For every email sign-up received during this period, Complement will donate a plant-based meal to children in need across the world.

The holiday season is traditionally a time for coming together, giving thanks, and spreading joy. Unfortunately, amidst the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's easy to lose sight of the true spirit of the season. This year, Complement is encouraging people to step back and consider the less fortunate among us.

"It's a simple act with a profound impact," says Matt Tullman, Co-Founder and CEO of Complement, "There are countless children in developing countries who lack access to basic necessities like food and clean water. Our initiative is about coming together as a community and sharing our blessings with those who need them the most."

This heartwarming initiative isn't about making a purchase or a monetary donation; it's about making a commitment to do good in the world. By signing up for Complement's newsletter during the holiday season, you're not just joining a mission; you're becoming part of a global movement to make the world a better place.

Complement has partnered with Food For Life Global to ensure that every donated meal reaches a child in need. The initiative aligns with the company's core values of sustainability, compassion, and plant-based living.

For more information about Complement's Holiday initiative or to sign up for their newsletter, please visit here .

About Complement:

Complement is a socially conscious brand committed to providing innovative, clean and science backed nutrition solutions to COMPLEMENT a plant based diet. By advocating and offering sustainable nutrition products, Complement strives to encourage healthier eating habits and reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional food production. With a dedication to making a positive impact, Complement believes in the power of small actions that can collectively create a better world.

About Food For Life Global:

Food for Life Global serves as the international headquarters for an international network of over 250 affiliate projects in 65 countries serving over 1 million plant-based meals daily. To date, Food for Life Global has served over 8 billion free meals and is the world's largest food relief organization. FFLG's mission to address the root cause of hunger and other social issues through teaching equality of all life through the liberal distribution of plant-based meals prepared with loving intention. Our projects also include disaster relief, plant-based nutrition advocacy, eco-farming, schooling, animal rescue, and animal care.

