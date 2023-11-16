Globant Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Strong Sequential Improvement

Third quarter revenues of $545.3 million , up 18.8% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.98 for the third quarter

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.48 for the third quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $545.3 million , representing 18.8% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.4% compared to 37.5% in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 39.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.7% compared to 11.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.3% compared to 16.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.98 compared to $0.84 in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.48 compared to $1.27 in the third quarter of 2022.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $1,515.2 million , representing 17.5% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.1% compared to 37.7% in the first nine months of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 39.2% in the first nine months of 2022.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.5% compared to 11.8% in the first nine months of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.1% compared to 16.3% in the first nine months of 2022.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $2.68 compared to $2.57 in the first nine months of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $4.12 compared to $3.69 in the first nine months of 2022.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2023



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $219.3 million as of September 30, 2023 , a decrease of $121.6 million from $340.9 million as of December 31, 2022 , driven mainly by investments in our platform business, expansion to new geographies, addition of new studios and acquisitions. As of September 30, 2023 , we had a total amount of $50 million drawn from our credit facility.

Globant completed the third quarter of 2023 with 27,505 Globers, 25,575 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2023 was as follows: 58.9% from North America (top country: US), 21.6% from Latin America (top country: Argentina ), 16.5% from EMEA (top country: Spain ) and 3.0% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India ).

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2023 represented 8.7%, 22.5% and 32.2% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 , Globant served a total of 1,544 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 305 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 255 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 72.5% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were denominated in US dollars.

"Our revenue has surpassed $2 billion in the trailing 12 months for the first time, demonstrating market-leading growth in a challenging environment. This success is driven by the expansion of our offering, distinct culture, innovative models, and growing global presence that has established us as a leader in the IT industry. We have also seen remarkable progress in the adoption of generative AI and the recent advancements in our products such as the GeneXus Enterprise AI platform. Our delivery network, which has a strong footprint in Latin America, contributes to our talent growth and proximity to key markets," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "As we celebrate our 20th anniversary and look forward to our 10th year as an NYSE-listed company, we are optimistic about our robust pipeline and the future."

"As we reflect on this quarter, I am thrilled to report that Globant has delivered another record-breaking performance, achieving $545.3 million in revenues—a testament to our robust year-over-year growth of 18.8%. Our strong third quarter results reflect positive performances across multiple facets of our business. We've experienced exceptional growth across all geographies, particularly in North America and EMEA, and in every single one of our industry verticals. We also generated strong quarter-over-quarter growth in many of our key clients and key cohorts. We believe that this is a reflection of the value we bring to our clients and the unique capabilities that Globant delivers to organizations across every industry and geography. At the same time, we maintained robust margins and delivered strong free cash-flow generation. Our journey of growth is just beginning, and the optimism within our organization is noticeable as we continue to advance as a market leader," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023:

Fourth quarter 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $579.0 million , or 18.0% year-over-year growth.

Fourth quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15-16%.

Fourth quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.60 (assuming an average of 43.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).

Fiscal year 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,094.0 million , implying at least 17.6% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-16%.

Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.72 (assuming an average of 43.6 million diluted shares outstanding during 2023).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO, and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the third quarter 2023 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 27,500 employees and we are present in 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022















Revenues 1,515,234

1,289,519

545,282

458,884 Cost of revenues (967,794)

(803,644)

(346,980)

(286,707) Gross profit 547,440

485,875

198,302

172,177















Selling, general and administrative expenses (390,064)

(332,524)

(142,531)

(119,208) Net impairment losses on financial assets (13,979)

(1,823)

(2,621)

(1,079) Other operating income and expenses, net 614

—

—

— Profit from operations 144,011

151,528

53,150

51,890















Finance income 3,500

1,466

1,324

842 Finance expense (15,063)

(11,410)

(5,661)

(4,058) Other financial results, net 11,473

(1,137)

3,044

(2,393) Financial results, net (90)

(11,081)

(1,293)

(5,609)















Share of results of investment in associates 185

25

170

25 Other income and expenses, net 4,075

2,019

2,774

(55) Profit before income tax 148,181

142,491

54,801

46,251















Income tax (31,067)

(32,430)

(10,978)

(10,151) Net income for the period 117,114

110,061

43,823

36,100















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (28,761)

(41,814)

(30,013)

(18,700) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (2,316)

(2,085)

15

7 - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges 117

(6,218)

(3,762)

(2,007) Total comprehensive income for the period 86,154

59,944

10,063

15,400















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 116,405

109,706

42,993

35,991 Non-controlling interest 709

355

830

109 Net income for the period 117,114

110,061

43,823

36,100















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 85,278

59,589

10,251

15,291 Non-controlling interest 876

355

(188)

109 Total comprehensive income for the period 86,154

59,944

10,063

15,400 Earnings per share













Basic 2.74

2.62

1.01

0.86 Diluted 2.68

2.57

0.98

0.84 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 42,474

41,853

42,696

41,982 Diluted 43,442

42,763

43,664

42,891

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

196,900

292,457 Investments

22,410

48,408 Trade receivables

509,116

424,810 Other assets

16,013

15,197 Other receivables

65,401

70,212 Other financial assets

6,823

6,529 Total current assets

816,663

857,613









Non-current assets







Investments

1,833

1,513 Other assets

4,803

10,657 Other receivables

20,599

16,316 Deferred tax assets

58,047

46,807 Investment in associates

1,522

1,337 Other financial assets

31,603

34,978 Property and equipment

160,636

161,733 Intangible assets

196,748

182,572 Right-of-use assets

124,095

147,311 Goodwill

968,614

734,952 Total non-current assets

1,568,500

1,338,176 TOTAL ASSETS

2,385,163

2,195,789









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

80,819

89,397 Payroll and social security taxes payable

204,314

203,819 Borrowings

50,670

2,838 Other financial liabilities

64,685

59,316 Lease liabilities

37,586

37,681 Tax liabilities

22,195

23,454 Income tax payable

19,473

11,276 Other liabilities

1,224

808 Total current liabilities

480,966

428,589









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

1,964

5,445 Borrowings

2,789

861 Other financial liabilities

53,595

78,055 Lease liabilities

82,188

97,457 Deferred tax liabilities

3,220

11,291 Income tax payable

1,883

— Payroll and social security taxes payable

3,493

4,316 Provisions for contingencies

12,439

13,615 Total non-current liabilities

161,571

211,040 TOTAL LIABILITIES

642,537

639,629









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

51,357

50,724 Additional paid-in capital

1,052,368

950,520 Other reserves

(63,369)

(32,242) Retained earnings

654,956

538,551 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,695,312

1,507,553 Non-controlling interests

47,314

48,607 Total equity

1,742,626

1,556,160 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,385,163

2,195,789

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Net Income for the period

43,823

36,100 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

53,723

45,612 Changes in working capital

(10,141)

(5,694) Cash flows from operating activities

87,405

76,018 Capital expenditures

(26,758)

(30,071) Cash flows from investing activities

(140,663)

(95,419) Cash flows from financing activities

7,931

(11,376) Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents

(45,327)

(30,777)

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross Profit 547,440

485,875

198,302

172,177 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,612

16,757

7,579

5,957 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 10,976

3,420

2,198

1,506 Adjusted gross profit 579,028

506,052

208,079

179,640 Adjusted gross profit margin 38.2 %

39.2 %

38.2 %

39.1 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (390,064)

(332,524)

(142,531)

(119,208) Depreciation and amortization expense 61,501

44,863

21,012

15,930 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 41,442

37,261

16,447

13,784 Acquisition-related charges (a) 14,488

9,001

5,370

3,291 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (272,633)

(241,399)

(99,702)

(86,203) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.0) %

(18.7) %

(18.3) %

(18.8) %















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations













Profit from Operations 144,011

151,528

53,150

51,890 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 52,418

40,681

18,645

15,290 Acquisition-related charges (a) 32,577

18,188

11,435

6,473 Adjusted Profit from Operations 229,006

210,397

83,230

73,653 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 15.1 %

16.3 %

15.3 %

16.1 %















Reconciliation of Net income for the period













Net income for the period 116,405

109,706

42,993

35,991 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 52,377

40,681

18,628

15,290 Acquisition-related charges (a) 30,639

17,909

9,878

7,311 Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (20,380)

(10,709)

(6,720)

(3,942) Adjusted Net income 179,041

157,587

64,779

54,650 Adjusted Net income margin 11.8 %

12.2 %

11.9 %

11.9 %















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS













Adjusted Net income 179,041

157,587

64,779

54,650 Diluted shares 43,442

42,763

43,664

42,891 Adjusted Diluted EPS 4.12

3.69

1.48

1.27

















(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023











Total Employees 26,541 27,122 26,288 25,947 27,505 IT Professionals 24,922 25,331 24,496 24,163 25,575











North America Revenues % 64.9 61.7 61.4 60.6 58.9 Latin America Revenues % 21.9 22.7 21.8 22.0 21.6 EMEA Revenues % 10.0 11.9 13.4 14.1 16.5 Asia and Oceania Revenues % 3.2 3.7 3.4 3.3 3.0











USD Revenues % 81.2 77.5 74.8 73.9 72.5 Other Currencies Revenues % 18.8 22.5 25.2 26.1 27.5











Top Customer % 10.7 10.8 9.4 8.8 8.7 Top 5 Customers % 24.7 25.1 24.5 23.7 22.5 Top 10 Customers % 34.5 34.3 34.8 33.3 32.2











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 1,114 1,249 1,342 1,388 1,544 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 255 259 276 283 305













(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

