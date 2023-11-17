Apex Labs Applauds Senate Subcommittee's Endorsement for Expanded Access to Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy for Veterans

Report champions expansion of early access and funding for Canadian Veterans.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Apex Labs Ltd. (APEX or the Company), a pharmaceutical company transforming the standard of mental health care with psilocybin treatments commends the Senate Subcommittee on Veteran Affairs for their groundbreaking report "The Time Is Now: Granting equitable access to psychedelic-assisted therapies." Following months of hearings and consultation, the Subcommittee specifically calls for "immediate implementation of a robust research program funded by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) and the Department of National Defence (DND)." APEX is proud to see our Early Access Program (EAP) and clinical pipeline mentioned in the report, supporting the Subcommittee's process.

Dr. Mark Johnston, Chief Medical Officer at APEX, emphasizes the urgency of the situation." The current approach to treating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in Veterans is failing and the negative outcomes from the current standard of care in PTSD are putting patients' lives at risk.

The Subcommittee's recommendations echo the urgent, dire clinical need for effective treatments. Psychedelic-assisted therapy offers a promising, evidence-based avenue to significantly improve mental health care for Veterans. It's time to expand our therapeutic tools to include these potentially transformative treatments."

As noted in the report, it is estimated that upwards of 15% of Canadian Veterans have been diagnosed with PTSD and are impacted by suicide at a substantially higher rate than the general population. Antidepressants paired with psychotherapy are the current standard of care in PTSD, but the report highlights limited efficacy and distressing side effects in approved drugs.

"The Special Access Program (SAP) offers a crucial pathway for Veterans who have exhausted all other options," adds Dr. Johnston. "APEX urges a swift expansion of access under the SAP, ensuring Veterans eligible for the program receive the same benefits and insurance coverage as they would for traditional PTSD treatments."

The Subcommittee emphasizes why it is essential for private companies and public institutions to prioritize and invest in Veteran mental health, as highlighted in the report's conclusion below:

"We owe it to our Veterans to explore every possibility. They should not be left to explore these options on their own. The entire hierarchy of the Canadian Armed Forces, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, every employee at Veterans Affairs Canada and the entire Government of Canada, plus whatever researchers and health care professionals that the government can mobilize, should tackle this issue without hesitation. These Veterans are suffering because they rose to the highest calling of our nation. In return, Canadian decision-makers should do everything in their power, explore every avenue, leave no stone unturned, in case even one is hiding a wisp of a solution that could help them improve their daily lives. Let's tackle this problem with all available resources, motivated by their despair. What could be more important than that?"

About the APEX Early Access Program

The APEX EAP supports physicians applying through Health Canada's SAP for access to the APEX-90 macrodose psilocybin product for treatment outside of clinical trials where patients are suffering from severe disease states and otherwise meet the criteria for the SAP.

A physician recently used APEX-90 drug product to dose a Canadian Veteran patient using APEX's Therapy Manual for assisted psychotherapy guidance.

The EAP is specifically designed to support Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP Veterans, both populations that are disproportionately impacted by mental health conditions.

APEX's EAP is aligned with SUMMIT-90, a Health Canada approved phase 2b clinical protocol, while collecting Real-World Evidence (RWE).

About The APEX Clinical Program

PATHFINDER-52 and SUMMIT-90 are statistically powered multi-center randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2b studies leveraging microdose and macrodose psilocybin drug assets with patient pre-screening underway. Both have been approved by Health Canada by way of a No Objection Letter (NOL).

PATHFINDER-52 evaluates multiple regular doses of APEX-52 microdose, take home orally administered synthetic psilocybin drug product in treating depression and anxiety in patients with diagnosed PTSD, recruiting 294 subjects, the world's largest take home psilocybin clinical trial approved to date.

SUMMIT-90 evaluates multiple doses of APEX-90 macrodose psilocybin product administered in-clinic with assisted psychotherapy protocols under the APEX Therapy Manual for the treatment of severe depression in patients with diagnosed PTSD, recruiting 160 patients in Canada. SUMMIT-90's primary indication being studied is severe depression within diagnosed PTSD, and secondary indications include standalone PTSD symptoms, chronic pain, and anxiety.

About Health Canada's Special Access Program

In Canada, the SAP allows physicians or certain other healthcare practitioners to access non-marketed or unauthorized drugs for patients with serious or life-threatening conditions when conventional treatments have failed, are unsuitable, or unavailable. To obtain access, the healthcare practitioner must submit a request to Health Canada detailing the medical rationale for the use of the drug, after which, if approved, the drug can be acquired directly by the healthcare practitioner from the manufacturer or another supplier authorized by Health Canada.

About Apex Labs Ltd.

APEX is a patient-driven pharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the standard of mental health care with psilocybin treatments. By bringing data supported, clinically evaluated drugs to market for depression and anxiety in PTSD, APEX's strategy is focused on developing pharmaceutical products through phased clinical programs evaluating safety and efficacy across multiple indications, alongside a robust early access program.

APEX sees Veterans as a patient base with the most severe unmet need, supporting Veteran patients first and expanding to broader global patient communities.

Forward-Looking Statement

