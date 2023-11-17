Kingland Recognized as Top Software Development Technology Company

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa and FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading provider of enterprise software for data, risk, and compliance, was recognized by the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) as the 2023 Software Development Technology Company of the Year. The award, celebrated at TAI's 18th annual Prometheus Awards recognizes Kingland's talented team and commitment to provide critical software and expertise to some of the world's largest companies.

(PRNewsfoto/Kingland) (PRNewswire)

"The work we do and software we develop really does reduce risk and add so much value for our clients… but it's hard to see that sometimes locally here in Iowa," said Kingland President, Tony Brownlee. "It's truly humbling for our teams to be recognized for the powerful software we develop, and impact we make in the world." Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Iowa, Kingland has demonstrated a long-lasting commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation with team members in Iowa and other locations around the world.

Kingland software and services are designed for large enterprises who operate in data-intensive, highly regulated industries. The big banks, regulators, public accounting firms, and insurance companies trust Kingland to deliver enterprise software to help them confidently run their businesses using data.

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software using a suite of products and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use Kingland Products for data management, risk management, regulatory compliance, & data refinement. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly-regulated clients discover new ways to securely grow their business and protect their reputation. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com.

Delivering Confidence to Make the World Work Better.

Media Contact: tony.somers@kingland.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kingland